'Exhausted and frustrated.' School bus drivers say NC needs to raise salaries

The new plan would put Durham ahead of the $16.50 per hour starting salary for the Chapel Hill-Carrboro school system and the $15 an hour starting salary in Wake County.

The Durham vote comes as Chapel Hill-Carrboro announces it will offer a $4,000 recruitment bonus for new bus drivers.

Wake County is offering a $1,200 bonus for new bus drivers. Even with the bonus, the district has a 17% vacancy rate that has left it short more than 130 drivers.

The lack of drivers has resulted in the majority of Wake's bus routes becoming "double runs," in which drivers have to build in extra time to pick up and drop off two different groups of students at each school.

Green and Campbell said they've gone from serving two schools a day to five or more schools. Both talked about how drivers have to skip bathroom breaks to try to get their routes done.

"We're exhausted and frustrated," Campbell said. "Exhausted and frustrated bus drivers are unsafe. We need more bus drivers."

School buses routinely running late

Even with all their efforts, Green said her riders are often 20 minutes late to school. Campbell said his riders routinely get home 30 minutes late.