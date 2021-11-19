Expanded grant program will give more NC students money to attend community college

RALEIGH — Additional recent high school graduates will be able to pursue a degree from any North Carolina community college thanks to a newly expanded grant program.

The Longleaf Commitment Grants can cover the cost of tuition and fees for up to two years for low-income students who graduated in 2020 or 2021.

The program was expanded to include 2020 high school graduates to boost enrollment and make higher education more affordable and accessible, particularly for students who've been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It was previously only offered to 2021 graduates, but an excess of money in the program prompted the expansion.

"Education translates into opportunity, and with this grant expansion, we are excited to provide more opportunity to our diverse student populations across the state," Thomas Stith III, president of the N.C. Community College System, said in a statement.

A second chance at education

Alan Hidalgo-Lobo, 24, is one of the more than 11,000 students who have already received the grant for school this fall.