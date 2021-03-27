Expected storms impact drive-thru COVID-19 vaccinations this weekend at Four Seasons Town Centre site

GREENSBORO — Because of the threat of bad weather this weekend, drive-thru appointments after 1 p.m. at the mass vaccination clinic at Four Seasons Town Centre will be moved indoors today and Sunday.

The drive-thru appointments will resume at 8 a.m. the next day at the federally-supported Greensboro Community Vaccination Center at Four Seasons, organizers said in a news release.

Indoor vaccination operations will continue without interruption.

Anyone with a drive-thru appointment for 1 p.m. or later on Saturday and Sunday can get vaccinated at the indoor clinic at the same appointment time.

Otherwise, drive-thru appointments can be rescheduled by calling the state’s COVID-19 Help Center at 888-675-4567. Officials ask that drive-thru appointments only be rescheduled if absolutely necessary.