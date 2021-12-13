 Skip to main content
Nancy McLaughlin: Five stories reflecting the myriad of emotions 2022 brought us

He was the first Black chief justice of the N.C. Supreme Court. The YWCA bears her name. Read the story of this Greensboro power couple.

Henry and Shirley Frye celebrated 65 years of marriage this year and it's been part love story, part history lesson.

Greensboro Pastor died of COVID. Now his wife is making a way for others to be vaccinated.

Soul mate, dad, pastor, Aggie, COVID victim. Kermit Wilson Jr. had lots of questions about getting the vaccine before spending 41 days in the ICU.

Vietnam War's fearsome legacy leaves scars not only for veterans, but their children as well

The Minish boys remember their mother sometimes having to lock herself in a room with them and later handing them out of a window to neighbors.

The good fight: A Greensboro hospital solely devoted to COVID-19 patients finds its work done. For now.

Like the Overseas Replacement Depot during World War II, Higher Ground at the beginning of the AIDS crisis and the old downtown F.W. Woolworth store during the civil rights movement, this place will forever be a marker for a mission bigger than itself.

Watch Now: See what made this Guilford County sheriff's deputy jump for joy in a viral TikTok video

Guilford County Sheriff's Deputy Barry Glosson's reaction to the news that his daughter is cancer free went viral on TikTok.

+4
Repurposed with purpose: How a former Greensboro motel became an emergency shelter for the homeless this winter

"It’s not the Ritz but it’s clean, it’s safe and it’s warm," said Mike Cooke, an advocate for the homeless whose nonprofit, Partnership Homes, buys troubled properties and gives them new life. The old Regency Inn and Suites is being used as a winter emergency shelter for the homeless. Eventually, the plan is to turn it into supportive housing for the homeless.

