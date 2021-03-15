Face masks could ease your allergy symptoms this spring

Face masks that help protect against COVID-19 also have the potential to ease spring allergy symptoms.

That's because masks filter out pollen and other particles that you might otherwise breathe in, according to health experts.

Still, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people with seasonal allergies shouldn't count on face coverings as the only way to get relief.

So if you're typically sniffling and sneezing around this time of year, here's what you should know.

During the coronavirus pandemic, health officials have urged people to wear face masks in public to help slow the transmission of the virus. That's because the COVID-19 virus is believed to mainly spread when a person with an infection releases droplets while speaking, breathing, coughing or sneezing, according to the CDC.

Masks have an added benefit for people with allergic rhinitis, which happens when a person develops allergy symptoms after breathing in pollen or other particles, according to researchers.