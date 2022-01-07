Facing a severe shortage of drivers, Guilford County Schools suspends bus service

GREENSBORO — Students who go to high school in Greensboro and High Point will not be able to ride district school buses to school for at least the next two weeks, Guilford County Schools announced Friday.

The announcement comes at a time when 76 of the district's drivers are temporarily out of work after having tested positive for COVID-19. Superintendent Sharon Contreras said that those absences came on top of the district's pre-existing driver shortage and they believe that they are likely to see those COVID-19 absences get worse.

Contreras said local government leaders have agreed to give free rides on Greensboro and High Point city buses to students who show their district student ID card. The district expects to send out more information to families this weekend, including details about how to access city bus routes closest to their homes.

Parents are asked to take their children to school if possible. Contreras said the parents have stressed how damaging past COVID-19 school closures were for students and she wants to do everything in her power to help students be able to continue to attend in-person.