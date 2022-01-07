Facing a severe shortage of drivers, Guilford County Schools suspends bus service

GREENSBORO — Students who go to high school in Greensboro and High Point will not be able to ride district school buses to school for at least the next two weeks, Guilford County Schools announced Friday.
The announcement comes at a time when 76 of the district's drivers are temporarily out of work after having tested positive for COVID-19. Superintendent Sharon Contreras said that those absences came on top of the district's pre-existing driver shortage and they believe that they are likely to see those COVID-19 absences get worse.
Contreras said local government leaders have agreed to give free rides on Greensboro and High Point city buses to students who show their district student ID card. The district expects to send out more information to families this weekend, including details about how to access city bus routes closest to their homes.
Parents are asked to take their children to school if possible. Contreras said the parents have stressed how damaging past COVID-19 school closures were for students and she wants to do everything in her power to help students be able to continue to attend in-person.
Any students of these schools with special needs who have transportation as part of their individualized education plan will continue to get rides to school on district school buses.
Contreras said she believes the move to be unprecedented for Guilford County Schools, though it is not the only district currently facing similar challenges.
Contreras hopes that ceasing service to the high schools in Greensboro and High Point, where city public transportation is available, will allow the district to be better able to successfully deliver students to the other schools.
Late Thursday night the district had announced that middle and high school start times would be delayed to give the remaining drivers more time to get students to school. Middle schools started about an hour later and high schools and early colleges about 90 minutes later.
