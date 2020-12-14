Facing 'COVID fatigue' and polarization, Cooper balances restrictions, restraint

He noted the executive orders later included a religious exemption. That came after Cooper's administration lost a summer lawsuit over part of an order that restricted the number of people in places of worship.

Even if one agrees COVID-19 is real and serious, Wigginton said, there can still be concerns about the precedent of a long state of emergency and the governor's powers.

Asking, "How much do you think a government mandate is going to work?" is a deeper philosophical question beyond politics, Wigginton said.

Berger said Cooper should use the process in place to bring decisions to the rest of the Council of State for agreement on a statewide plan of action. State law requires agreement from the rest of the council of statewide elected officials for some orders, but not all.

As for whether people could expect to see Berger and Cooper sharing the stage at COVID-19 news conferences, the Senate leader said: "He and I have talked about trying to find ways to work together on certain things. I don't want to stand next to him and have it misconstrued as to whether or not I fully support what he's doing."

State Sen. Jay Chaudhuri, the Democratic whip from Wake County, said Cooper's latest decision to implement a curfew is consistent with what other states are doing.