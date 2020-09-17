Faculty say effort to change how chancellors are picked is a 'power grab' by UNC System

If the new policy is approved, Hans would be able to add up to two candidates to be interviewed by the search committee and automatically included on the list of finalists. Hans could then submit one of his handpicked finalists to the Board of Governors for approval.

The primary reason behind the change is that the UNC System wants to start "building a bench" for campus leadership positions, according to board Chair Randy Ramsey. When it was being discussed in July, he said this new policy would allow the president to insert "potential superstars" into the search process.

The candidates would still have to apply for the job and be vetted by the board of trustees and campus stakeholders through the traditional process.

"In no way are we trying to usurp the trustees," Ramsey said in July.

A 'power grab'

Professors at UNCG and UNC-Chapel Hill also released statements criticizing the proposed change.

UNCG's chapter of the American Association of University Professors said in a statement the proposed changes will "undermine the integrity" of chancellor searches and waste taxpayer money.