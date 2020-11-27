Fade to Black (Friday): The normal chaos was replaced by calm, quiet — and more parking

Parking lots at Wendover Place and the Shoppes at Wendover Village are normally overflowing with cars and shoppers on Black Friday.

But not this year.

Instead of having a single day for Black Friday deals, large retailers like Walmart and Target chose to spread out the discounts, hoping it would in turn spread out the shoppers. That seemed to work Friday.

Both chains still managed to draw the largest crowds on Wendover Avenue early Friday morning, although it was easy to find a parking place in an almost vacant lot.

Despite reduced capacity limits at stores due to COVID-19 regulations, GameStop, a purveyor of PlayStation and Xbox, was the only store at the Wendover Place shopping center with a line of people waiting to get in around 8 a.m.

There, an employee greeted customers waiting in the misty morning and asked what they were trying to find so they could confirm whether or not it was still in stock.

Hunaid Puri from High Point and Taha Haveliwala from Summerfield wore masks as they waited in a line of about 15 shoppers.

The pair said they hit Walmart before their trip to GameStop, but left empty-handed.