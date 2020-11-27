Fade to Black (Friday): The normal chaos was replaced by calm, quiet — and more parking

GREENSBORO — Nearly 20 shoppers with face coverings stood apart in line before sunrise Friday outside one entrance to the Belk department store at Friendly Center.
The COVID-19 pandemic and morning drizzle hadn’t discouraged them from arriving in time for Belk’s 7 a.m. opening.
As far as other shoppers, well, you were hard-pressed to find them at Friendly Center. Or anywhere else in the area.
A nearby parking lot contained just a scattering of cars, quite a contrast from past Black Friday mornings.
Valentina Amponsah and her daughter, Rachel, carried bags to their car from Macy’s, adding to the growing pile of purchases in the back of their vehicle.
They had been up since 4:15 a.m. and driven from Burlington to Best Buy before heading to Belk.
“There are really good deals out here,” said Rachel, who said she bought a $90 robe for $37.
The pair have shopped on Black Friday for years.
“This is very different,” said Valentina, a nurse at Duke Hospital. “You can get parking. Normally there is no parking. There are no lines. We are walking into stores.”
* * * *
They weren't alone Friday.
Across America, in shopping centers big and small, Black Friday was a smaller, quieter, calmer affair, much to the liking of consumers and disliking of retailers.
The specter of the coronavirus pandemic, like it has done to daily life for much of the year, was instrumental in keeping bargain hunters at home.
But even before the pandemic, the popularity of Black Friday has been declining for years as more consumers have opted to do their holiday shopping online.
All the pandemic did, retail experts say, is expedite a demise that was already coming.
"The power of Black Friday has been diminishing over the years, and now, with COVID, is virtually nonexistent in stores and primarily moved to online," said Marshal Cohen, chief industry analyst at market research firm NPD Group.
According to data from software company Adobe, last year's Black Friday pulled in record online sales of $7.4 billion — a 19.6% increase compared to 2018.
If projections are accurate, this Black Friday will blow past that, with online sales expected to generate $10.3 billion.
And if predictions aren't convincing enough, all you needed to do was look around Greensboro on Friday and take in the serenity.
Parking lots at Wendover Place and the Shoppes at Wendover Village are normally overflowing with cars and shoppers on Black Friday.
But not this year.
Instead of having a single day for Black Friday deals, large retailers like Walmart and Target chose to spread out the discounts, hoping it would in turn spread out the shoppers. That seemed to work Friday.
Both chains still managed to draw the largest crowds on Wendover Avenue early Friday morning, although it was easy to find a parking place in an almost vacant lot.
Despite reduced capacity limits at stores due to COVID-19 regulations, GameStop, a purveyor of PlayStation and Xbox, was the only store at the Wendover Place shopping center with a line of people waiting to get in around 8 a.m.
There, an employee greeted customers waiting in the misty morning and asked what they were trying to find so they could confirm whether or not it was still in stock.
Hunaid Puri from High Point and Taha Haveliwala from Summerfield wore masks as they waited in a line of about 15 shoppers.
The pair said they hit Walmart before their trip to GameStop, but left empty-handed.
“I think a lot of the stores all sold out online or in store before Black Friday," Puri said. “Walmart was telling people that were in the line that they were out of some TVs, computers, PS5s, Xbox Ones.”
* * * *
Jenny Stilley expected Black Friday traffic to be down from years past at the BohoBlu boutique she owns with husband Patrick Golimowski at Friendly Center.
But customers were waiting at 6 a.m., which gave her tears.
"It's our favorite event of the year," Stilley said of Black Friday.
Some who lined the walkway were also dropping off items and bags of clothing for a 40% discount at the register.
"Best Black Friday bargain I've run across," quipped Jilly Young at the bundle of clothes in her arm.
That, however, was a departure from how the day played out elsewhere, which is to say that Black Friday could've been any other shopping day.
Except it wasn't. It was Black Friday.
At Four Seasons Town Centre, the traffic wasn't frightful at all for shoppers. And that meant the foot traffic inside wasn't as delightful for merchants as Black Friday has been in the past.
Four Seasons still had lots of bargains, and in the past that would've meant a packed parking lot and a crush of consumers weaving their way through the mall.
Still, there was a steady stream of dedicated shoppers.
"Shhhh!," joked one woman shortly after 6 a.m. who said she was in her "good" walking shoes. "My husband doesn't know I'm here."
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.
Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!