Fall arts calendar of events: What’s coming up this season

Greensboro College

THEATER

Oct. 27-29: "9 to 5"

MUSIC

Oct. 2: Fall Choral Concert

Oct. 4: Small Ensemble Concert (Brass and WW Ensembles)

Oct. 21: Opera Workshop Performance

Nov. 10: Musicians Honors Convocation

Nov. 15: Jazz Ensemble Concert

Dec. 4: 56th annual Festival of Lessons & Carols

UNCG

THEATER

Sept. 30-Oct. 2, Oct. 12-15: "A Midsummer Night's Dream"

Nov. 11-13, Nov. 16-19: "Wild Party!"

Feb. 4, Feb. 11, Feb. 18, Feb. 25: "Winnie the Pooh"

Feb. 17-19, Feb. 22-25: "The Passion of Antígona Pérez"

March 23-26, March 30-April 1: "Roe"

April 14-16, April 19-20: "Rock of Ages"

MUSIC

Sept 17: Collage

Sept. 22: Casella Sinfonietta

Sept. 26: Teri Bickham, voice, and Elaine Ross, piano: Faculty and Guest Artist Recital

Sept. 26: Symphony Orchestra

Sept. 27: Symphonic Band: Erika Boysen, flute

Sept. 28: University Band: Garrett Klein, trumpet

Sept. 29: Wind Ensemble: Annie Jeng, piano

Oct. 3: Steven Stusek, saxophone: Artist Faculty Recital

Nov. 15: Symphonic Band: Ashley Barret, oboe

Nov. 17: Wind Ensemble: Andy Hudson, clarinet

Nov. 18: University Band: Abigail Pack, horn

Feb. 10: Wind Ensemble: Eric Willie, timpani

Feb. 21: Symphonic and University Bands: Steven Stusek, saxophone; Michael Burns, bassoon

March 2: Wind Ensemble Chamber Concert

April 18: Symphonic Band: Anthony Taylor, clarinet

April 20: Wind Ensemble: Garrett Klein, trumpet

DANCE

Nov. 4-5: Prime Movers

Nov. 18-19: Fall Dances 2022

UNIVERSITY CONCERT AND LECTURE SERIES

Oct. 3: Joshua Bell

Oct. 13: Shaun Leonardo

Oct. 14: Urban Bush Women

Jan. 13: Indigo Girls

March 24: Seraph Brass

High Point University

MUSIC

Sept. 23: Kindred, choir concert

Nov. 5: American Portraits

Nov. 8: Instrumental Chamber Ensembles

Nov. 15: Jazz Ensemble Concert

Nov. 28: Awakenings

Dec. 3: Festive & Bright

THEATER

Oct. 20-26: "The Wolves" By Sarah Delappe

Nov. 17-20: "Cinderella"

DANCE

Sept. 29-Oct. 1: Collaborations Fall Dance

Guilford College

BRYAN SERIES

Oct. 20: Venus Williams for Guilford College Bryan Series

Nov. 10: Daniel Levitin, Ph.D.

Feb. 6: Kizzmekia Corbett, Ph.D.

Feb. 28: Jose Andres

April 4: Ronan Farrow

Carolina Theatre

Sept. 16: Film: "Paris is Burning"

Sept. 17: Concert: 1964 The Tribute

Sept. 21: Concert: Wednesday In The Crown

Sept. 23: Event: A Night of Restoration: Restoration Place Counseling

Sept. 24: Event: LoveFest 2022

Sept. 24: Concert: Day & Dream In the Crown

Sept. 25: Concert: East of Nashville Songwriters in the Round In The Crown

Sept. 25: Theater: Living With Ruthie Mae

Sept. 30: Event: United Way of Greater Greensboro: KRS-One

Sept. 30: Concert: Bitch In the Crown

Oct. 1: Concert: Chris Meadows and The Dark Knights In The Crown

Oct. 7: Event: Spin the Crown

Oct: 11: Film: "Candyman"

Oct. 13: Theater: "Pete the Cat"

Oct. 15: Concert: Abigail Dowd In The Crown

Oct. 20: Concert: Brickman Across America

Oct. 22: Theater: Hidden Truth of Black Wall Street

Oct. 23: Concert: East of Nashville Songwriters in the Round In The Crown

Oct. 25: Film: "The Phantom of the Opera"

Oct: 26: Film: "Hocus Pocus"

Nov. 3: Concert: An Evening with Natalie Grant

Nov. 4: Concert: On the Border: The Ultimate Eagles Tribute

Nov. 5: Concert: UNCG Spartan Jazz Collective In The Crown

Nov. 10: Concert: UNCG Jazz Ensemble II: Mingus, Mingus, Mingus, Mingus, Mingus

Nov. 15: Film: "Carmen Jones"

Nov. 18: Concert: Nu-Blu In The Crown

Nov. 28: Concert: Motown Christmas

Dec. 1: Theater: "Frosty"

Dec. 12, Dec. 23: Film: "It's a Wonderful Life"

Dec. 12: Film: "The Preacher's Wife" In the Crown

Dec. 13: Film: National Lampoon's "Christmas Vacation"

Dec. 13: Film: "A Christmas Carol" Christmas In the Crown

Dec. 14: Film: "Home Alone"

Dec. 14: Film: "The Bishop's Wife" Christmas In the Crown

Dec. 15: Film: "Die Hard"

Dec. 15: Film: "Holiday Affair" Christmas In the Crown

Dec. 19: Film: "Elf"

Dec. 19: Film: "Christmas in Connecticut" Christmas In The Crown

Dec. 20: Film: "Miracle on 34th Street"

Dec. 20: Film: "Love Actually: Christmas In The Crown

Dec. 21: Film: "A Christmas Story"

Dec. 21: Film: "Holiday Inn" Christmas In The Crown

Dec. 22: Film: "White Christmas"

Dec. 22: Film: "Shop Around the Corner" Christmas In The Crown

Jan. 24: Film: "Jailhouse Rock"

Jan. 31: Film: "Our Hospitality"

Feb. 14: Film: "Lady Sings the Blues"

Feb. 16: Film: "Harriet Tubman"

March 6: Theater: "Junie B's ESGS"

March 14: Film: "From Russia With Love"

April 8: Concert: "Who's Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience"

April 18: Film: "Casablanca"

April 20: Film: The Wailin' Jennys

April 25: Film: "The Circus"

May 9: Film: "Shaft"

June 20: Film: "Meet Me in St. Louis"

Triad Pride Performing Arts

MUSIC

Dec. 3, Dec. 4, Dec. 11: Holiday Concert

June 3, June 11: Spring Concert (also a date in June TBA)

The Dance Project / N.C. Dance Festival

Sept. 24: Creative Collaboration Exchange

Oct. 6: “Assembly” at Greensboro Project Space

Oct. 8: Greensboro Mainstage Performance

Community Theatre of Greensboro

Oct. 13-23: "The Wedding Singer"

Nov. 12-20: "The Wizard of Oz"

Dec. 9-18: "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer"

Feb. 10-19: "Urinetown: The Musical"

March 10-19: "The Wiz Jr."

April 21-30: "High School Musical 2 Jr."

Greensboro Symphony

MASTERWORKS

Oct: 1: Michelle Cann, piano

Nov. 5: Sergey Antonov, cello

Jan. 21: James Ehnes, violin

Feb. 18: A German Requiem

April 15: Trio Zimbalist

May 11: Branford Marsalis

CHAMBER SERIES

Oct. 2: Sitkovetsky & Friends, Chamber

Nov. 7: Sitkovetsky & Friends, Chamber

Nov. 19: Sitkovetsky & Friends, Chamber

April 16: Sitkovetsky & Friends, Chamber

May 12: Sitkovetsky & Friends, Chamber

POPS

Sept. 24: Mariachi Cobre

Nov. 19: Michael Feinstein

Dec. 31: The Kruger Brothers

Feb. 11: John Pizzarelli & Catherine Russell

April 28: Ben Folds

Choral Society of Greensboro

Oct. 29: Selections from "The Book of Psalms" by various composers

Triad Stage

Sept. 25: Belles of History

Oct. 4-9, Oct, 12-16, Oct. 19-23: "Rebellious"

Oct. 26-29: "Jekyll"

March 14-19, March 22-26, March 29-31. April 1-2: "The Revolutionists"

May 2-7, May 10-14, May 17-21: "The Cake"

Greensboro Opera

Sept. 29: Je t’aime La bohème!: A very special entertaining dinner event

Nov. 11-12: Puccini's "La Bohème"

Greensboro Coliseum

Sept. 17: Mary J. Blige

Sept. 24: Lil Durk & Friends

Sept. 30: Los Tigres del Notre

Oct. 8: Real Talk Comedy Tour

Oct. 13: Frankie Beverly & Maze

Oct. 22: Casting Crowns

Oct. 23: Christian Nodal

Oct. 25: Iron Maiden

Oct. 28: N.C. A&T Homecoming Step Show

Oct. 29: 2022 Aggie Homecoming Concert starring Lil Baby

Oct. 30: 2022 Aggie Homecoming Gospel Concert

Nov. 18: We Outside Comedy Tour

Nov. 23: Los Angeles Azules

Dec. 1-4: Disney on Ice Presents "Frozen and Encanto"

Dec. 11: For King and Country

Feb. 23: Blake Shelton

March 25: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

PIEDMONT HALL

Oct. 22: Men Can Cook

Nov. 4: Green Queen Bingo

Dec. 8: Jinjer

WHITE OAK AMPHITHEATRE

Sept. 24: Taco and Marguerita Festival

Music for a Great Space

Sept. 30: James Giles

Oct. 21: David Higgs, organ

Nov. 4: Thalea String Quartet

Feb. 3: Maharajah Flamenco Trio

Feb. 24: Kola Owolabi

March 17: Helios Piano Trio

April 21: Michael Burritt, percussion

Barn Dinner Theatre

Through Sept. 24: "Beehive: The '60s Musical"

Oct. 1-Nov. 19: "Is There Life After 50?"

Nov. 26-Dec. 18: "Black Nativity"

Opus Concert

Oct. 15: Eva Noblezada

Oct. 29: Choral Society of Greensboro

Nov. 6: Greensboro Big Band

Nov. 12: Philharmonia of Greensboro

Nov. 30: Handel's Messiah presented by the Greensboro Choral Society

Dec. 3: Greensboro Concert

High Point Theatre

Sept. 22-23: Film: Manhattan Short Film Festival

Sept. 24: Concert: "Smokey & Me: A Celebration of Smokey Robinson"

Sept. 30-Oct. 2: Theater: "Little Shop of Horrors"

Oct. 5: Film: "Samson and Delilah"

Oct. 6: Film: "Zigfeld Girl"

Oct. 7: Film: "Hedy!: The Life and Inventions of Hedy Lamarr"

Oct. 8: Concert: Scotland's Tannahill Weavers

Oct. 14: Dance: Triad International Ballet "Don Quixote"

Oct. 15: Concert: Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss: Together at Last

Oct. 28: Concert: An Evening with Jimmy Webb

Oct. 29: Concert: Lonestar

Nov. 3: Theater: "Girls Night: The Musical"

Nov. 18: Concert: Confederate Railroad

Nov. 20: Concert: Black Violin: The Give Thanks Tour

Nov. 26: Concert: John Berry's 26th Annual Christmas Tour

Dec. 9-11: Theater: "A Christmas Carol: The Musical"

Dec. 16-18: Dance: High Point Ballet: "The Nutracker"

Jan. 7: Concert: The Songs of John Prine

March 3-5: Theater: High Point Community Theatre: "Nunsense" (at Centennial Station)

March 25: Comedy: The Funny Godmothers

April 1: Concert: Steppin' Out with Ben Vereen

April 14: Concert: Barbra Lica

April 15: Event: Chris Perondi's Stunt Dog Experience

May 5-7: Theater: High Point Community Theatre: "Matilda: The Musical"

May 25: Event: "Letters From Home: The 50 States Tour"

High Point Community Theatre

Sept. 30-Oct. 2: "Little Shop of Horrors"

Nov. 18-20: "Disney's Descendants: The Musical"

Dec. 9-11: "A Christmas Carol: The Musical"

March 3-5: "Nunsense"

May 5-7: Roald Dalh's "Matilda: The Musical"

Bel Canto Company

Oct. 8, Oct. 10: We Shall Be Known

Dec. 3: The Night Before Christmas

Dec. 10, Dec. 12: Glad Tidings

Feb. 11: Amore

March 25, March 27: Hidden Gems

May 6, May 8: Classics and Beyond

Weatherspoon Art Museum

Sept. 16: All That Glitters: Weatherspoon Open House

Sept. 17: Exhibition Opens: Allora & Calzadilla: The Great Silence

Sept. 22: Inquiry Hubs Event Night: Sounds and Movement

Oct. 6: UNCG HNAC Café with UNCG Sustainability Film & Discussion Series

Oct. 13: UCLS: Artist Talk: Shaun Leonardo

Oct. 27: Inquiry Hubs Event Night: Observation and Sketching

Oct. 28: "Gilded": Curator's Talk

Nov. 3: UNCG HNAC Café

Nov. 10: Inquiry Hub Event Night: Poetry and Wordplay

Nov. 17: UNCG Sustainability Film and Discussion Series: "Cooked"

May 14-Sept. 10: The Eye and the Ear: Animations by Mary Ellen Bute

June 11-Dec. 3: Bestiary: Animals as Symbols and Metaphors

The Artery Gallery

Sept. 22-Nov. 4: Agnes Preston Brame: Paintings

Nov. 10- Jan. 12: Adele Wayman: Watercolor Paintings

Jan. 19-March 8: Zoo Scenes Menagerie: Drawings and Paintings

Center for Visual Arts

Through Oct. 15: "Personhood"

Nov. 22-Dec. 23: Fifth annual Holiday Invitational

GreenHill Center for N.C. Art

Through Nov. 5: Current Presence

Dec. 11: Winter Show 2022

Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

Through Sept. 18: Theater: "Mean Girls"

Sept. 24: Concert: Mariache Cobre

Sept. 25: Event: "Blue's Clues and You" Live on Stage

Oct. 1: Concert: Pianist Michelle Cann with Greensboro Symphony

Oct. 11: Concert: "R.E.S.P.E.C.T."

Oct. 15: Concert: That Girl Lay Lay

Oct. 16: Concert: Diana Krall

Oct. 20: Lecture: Venus Williams

Oct. 22: Event: An Evening with David Sedaris

Oct. 25-30: Theater: "Pretty Woman: The Musical"

Nov. 3: Concert: Travis Tritt and Chris Jansen

Nov. 6: Concert: Sergey Antonov with Greensboro Symphony

Nov. 8: Event: Disney Junior Live on Tour

Nov. 10: Lecture: Daniel Levitin and Rosanne Cash for Guilford College Bryan Series

Nov. 11: Comedy: Joe Gatto

Nov. 12: Comedy: Taylor Tomlinson

Nov. 13: Event: Peppa Pig's Adventure

Nov. 16: Event: Alton Brown Live

Nov. 18: Magic: The Illisionists: Magic of the Holidays

Nov. 19: Concert: Michael Feinstein with Greensboro Symphony

Nov. 23: Concert: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas

Nov. 27: Concert: Dirty Dancing in Concert

Dec. 6-11: Theater: "Jagged Little Pill"

Dec. 13: Concert: Bela Fleck: My Bluegrass Heart and Punch Brothers

Dec. 14: Dance: Hip Hop Nutcracker

Dec. 31: Concert: The Krüeger Brothers

Jan. 13: Comedy: George Lopez

Jan. 21: Concert: James Ehnes with Greensboro Symphony

Jan. 24-29: Theater: "Cats"

Feb. 6: Lecture: Kizzmekia Corbett for Guilford College Bryan Series

Feb. 7-9: Dance: "Riverdance"

Feb. 11: Concert: John Pizzarelli and Catherine Russell with Greensboro Symphony

Feb. 18: Concert: Greensboro Symphony's A German Requiem

Feb. 21-26: Theater: "The Book of Mormon"

Feb. 28: Lecture: José Andrés for Guilford College Bryan Series

March 14-19: Theater: "Ain't Too Proud to Beg"

March 25: Concert: Yolanda Adams with Greensboro Symphony

March 28-April 2: Theater: "Les Misérables"

April 4: Lecture: Ronan Farrow for Guilford College Bryan Series

April 15: Concert: Trio Zimbalist with Greensboro Symphony

April 18-23: Theater: "Beetlejuice"

April 28: Concert: Ben Folds with Greensboro Symphony

May 11: Concert: Branford Marsalis with Greensboro Symphony

May 17-June 4: Theater: "Frozen"

June 10-11: Concert: Greensboro Symphony's "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" in concert

June 23: Concert: Lady A

Piedmont Opera

Oct. 21, Oct. 23, Oct. 25: Verdi's La Traviata

March 17, March 19, March 21: Donizetti's Don Pasquale

Piedmont Wind Symphony

Sept. 18: Piedmont Pops in the Pit

Nov. 4: Come Sunday

Dec. 6: Holiday Piedmont Pops

Feb. 11: Mr. Tambourine Man

April 22: Sousa!

Winston-Salem Symphony

CLASSICS AND KICKED-BACK CLASSICS

Sept. 17-18: Mendelssohn’s Muse

Oct. 8-9: Still Points & Turning Worlds

Nov. 12-13: Concerto (R)evolution

Jan. 7-8: Innovators & Legends

March 4-5: Music from the Homelands

May 20-21: Of Feasts & Gods

PLUGGED-IN POPS

Nov. 26-27: A Carolina Christmas

Feb. 4: In the Air Tonight

April 15: R.E.M. Explored

May 6: The Music of Star Wars

IGNITE FAMILY SERIES

Oct. 23: Green Eggs and Ham

Feb. 5: Worldwide Playlist: Dancing Around the Globe

May 7: The Music of Star Wars

Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance

800-838-3006, www.theatrealliance.ws

Sept. 16-25: "Disney Beauty and the Beast"

Oct. 7-8: "70 Girls 70"

Oct. 27-31: "The Rocky Horror Picture Show"

Nov. 11-20: "The Play That Goes Wrong"

Nov. 25-27: "All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914"

Dec. 2-3: "A Rockin' Country Christmas"

Dec. 9-18: "A Christmas Story: The Musical"

Jan. 20-29: Stephen King's "Misery"

Feb. 10-19: "Titanic: The Musical"

April 14-23: "The Boy From Oz"

May 12-21: "The Color Purple"

Little Theatre of Winston-Salem

Through Sept. 18: "The 39 Steps"

Oct. 7-23: "Guys and Dolls"

Dec. 9-18: "A Christmas Carol"

Feb. 10-18: "One Man, Two Guvnors"

March 24-April 2: "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time"

June 9-25: "Something Rotten"

Kernersville Little Theatre

Sept. 16-18, Sept. 23, Sept. 25: "Proof" by David Auburn

Nov. 11-13, Nov. 18, Nov. 20: "Arsenic and Old Lace" by Joseph Kesselring

Feb. 24-26, March 3, March 5: "Seussical the Musical" by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty

June 16-18, June 23-25: "Into the Woods" by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine

Triad International Ballet

Oct. 8: "Don Quixote" (Carolina Theatre)

Oct. 14: "Don Quixote" (High Point Theatre)

Oct. 16, Oct. 18: "Nutcracker" (Sloan Theater, Greensboro)

Dec 17: "Nutcracker Suite: Christmas for the City" Event (Winston-Salem)

May 24-25: "Sleeping Beauty (Carolina Theatre)

Guilford Native American Association

Sept. 16-18: 45th annual Pow Wow

