Fall arts calendar of events: What’s coming up this season

Here’s a list by organization:
Greensboro College
336-272-7102, Ext. 5242; greensboro.edu
THEATER
Oct. 27-29: "9 to 5"
MUSIC
Oct. 2: Fall Choral Concert
Oct. 4: Small Ensemble Concert (Brass and WW Ensembles)
Oct. 21: Opera Workshop Performance
Nov. 10: Musicians Honors Convocation
Nov. 15: Jazz Ensemble Concert
Dec. 4: 56th annual Festival of Lessons & Carols
UNCG
336-334-4392, 336-272-0160; vpa.uncg.edu
THEATER
Sept. 30-Oct. 2, Oct. 12-15: "A Midsummer Night's Dream"
Nov. 11-13, Nov. 16-19: "Wild Party!"
Feb. 4, Feb. 11, Feb. 18, Feb. 25: "Winnie the Pooh"
Feb. 17-19, Feb. 22-25: "The Passion of Antígona Pérez"
March 23-26, March 30-April 1: "Roe"
April 14-16, April 19-20: "Rock of Ages"
MUSIC
Sept 17: Collage
Sept. 22: Casella Sinfonietta
Sept. 26: Teri Bickham, voice, and Elaine Ross, piano: Faculty and Guest Artist Recital
Sept. 26: Symphony Orchestra
Sept. 27: Symphonic Band: Erika Boysen, flute
Sept. 28: University Band: Garrett Klein, trumpet
Sept. 29: Wind Ensemble: Annie Jeng, piano
Oct. 3: Steven Stusek, saxophone: Artist Faculty Recital
Nov. 15: Symphonic Band: Ashley Barret, oboe
Nov. 17: Wind Ensemble: Andy Hudson, clarinet
Nov. 18: University Band: Abigail Pack, horn
Feb. 10: Wind Ensemble: Eric Willie, timpani
Feb. 21: Symphonic and University Bands: Steven Stusek, saxophone; Michael Burns, bassoon
March 2: Wind Ensemble Chamber Concert
April 18: Symphonic Band: Anthony Taylor, clarinet
April 20: Wind Ensemble: Garrett Klein, trumpet
DANCE
Nov. 4-5: Prime Movers
Nov. 18-19: Fall Dances 2022
UNIVERSITY CONCERT AND LECTURE SERIES
Oct. 3: Joshua Bell
Oct. 13: Shaun Leonardo
Oct. 14: Urban Bush Women
Jan. 13: Indigo Girls
March 24: Seraph Brass
High Point University
800-345-6993, highpoint.edu
MUSIC
Sept. 23: Kindred, choir concert
Nov. 5: American Portraits
Nov. 8: Instrumental Chamber Ensembles
Nov. 15: Jazz Ensemble Concert
Nov. 28: Awakenings
Dec. 3: Festive & Bright
THEATER
Oct. 20-26: "The Wolves" By Sarah Delappe
Nov. 17-20: "Cinderella"
DANCE
Sept. 29-Oct. 1: Collaborations Fall Dance
Guilford College
336-316-2000, guilford.edu
BRYAN SERIES
Oct. 20: Venus Williams for Guilford College Bryan Series
Nov. 10: Daniel Levitin, Ph.D.
Feb. 6: Kizzmekia Corbett, Ph.D.
Feb. 28: Jose Andres
April 4: Ronan Farrow
Carolina Theatre
336-333-2605, carolinatheatre.com
Sept. 16: Film: "Paris is Burning"
Sept. 17: Concert: 1964 The Tribute
Sept. 21: Concert: Wednesday In The Crown
Sept. 23: Event: A Night of Restoration: Restoration Place Counseling
Sept. 24: Event: LoveFest 2022
Sept. 24: Concert: Day & Dream In the Crown
Sept. 25: Concert: East of Nashville Songwriters in the Round In The Crown
Sept. 25: Theater: Living With Ruthie Mae
Sept. 30: Event: United Way of Greater Greensboro: KRS-One
Sept. 30: Concert: Bitch In the Crown
Oct. 1: Concert: Chris Meadows and The Dark Knights In The Crown
Oct. 7: Event: Spin the Crown
Oct: 11: Film: "Candyman"
Oct. 13: Theater: "Pete the Cat"
Oct. 15: Concert: Abigail Dowd In The Crown
Oct. 20: Concert: Brickman Across America
Oct. 22: Theater: Hidden Truth of Black Wall Street
Oct. 23: Concert: East of Nashville Songwriters in the Round In The Crown
Oct. 25: Film: "The Phantom of the Opera"
Oct: 26: Film: "Hocus Pocus"
Nov. 3: Concert: An Evening with Natalie Grant
Nov. 4: Concert: On the Border: The Ultimate Eagles Tribute
Nov. 5: Concert: UNCG Spartan Jazz Collective In The Crown
Nov. 10: Concert: UNCG Jazz Ensemble II: Mingus, Mingus, Mingus, Mingus, Mingus
Nov. 15: Film: "Carmen Jones"
Nov. 18: Concert: Nu-Blu In The Crown
Nov. 28: Concert: Motown Christmas
Dec. 1: Theater: "Frosty"
Dec. 12, Dec. 23: Film: "It's a Wonderful Life"
Dec. 12: Film: "The Preacher's Wife" In the Crown
Dec. 13: Film: National Lampoon's "Christmas Vacation"
Dec. 13: Film: "A Christmas Carol" Christmas In the Crown
Dec. 14: Film: "Home Alone"
Dec. 14: Film: "The Bishop's Wife" Christmas In the Crown
Dec. 15: Film: "Die Hard"
Dec. 15: Film: "Holiday Affair" Christmas In the Crown
Dec. 19: Film: "Elf"
Dec. 19: Film: "Christmas in Connecticut" Christmas In The Crown
Dec. 20: Film: "Miracle on 34th Street"
Dec. 20: Film: "Love Actually: Christmas In The Crown
Dec. 21: Film: "A Christmas Story"
Dec. 21: Film: "Holiday Inn" Christmas In The Crown
Dec. 22: Film: "White Christmas"
Dec. 22: Film: "Shop Around the Corner" Christmas In The Crown
Jan. 24: Film: "Jailhouse Rock"
Jan. 31: Film: "Our Hospitality"
Feb. 14: Film: "Lady Sings the Blues"
Feb. 16: Film: "Harriet Tubman"
March 6: Theater: "Junie B's ESGS"
March 14: Film: "From Russia With Love"
April 8: Concert: "Who's Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience"
April 18: Film: "Casablanca"
April 20: Film: The Wailin' Jennys
April 25: Film: "The Circus"
May 9: Film: "Shaft"
June 20: Film: "Meet Me in St. Louis"
Triad Pride Performing Arts
336-589-6267, triadprideperformingarts.org
MUSIC
Dec. 3, Dec. 4, Dec. 11: Holiday Concert
June 3, June 11: Spring Concert (also a date in June TBA)
The Dance Project / N.C. Dance Festival
336-373-2727, danceproject.org
Sept. 24: Creative Collaboration Exchange
Oct. 6: “Assembly” at Greensboro Project Space
Oct. 8: Greensboro Mainstage Performance
Community Theatre of Greensboro
336-333-7469, ctgso.org
Oct. 13-23: "The Wedding Singer"
Nov. 12-20: "The Wizard of Oz"
Dec. 9-18: "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer"
Feb. 10-19: "Urinetown: The Musical"
March 10-19: "The Wiz Jr."
April 21-30: "High School Musical 2 Jr."
Greensboro Symphony
336-335-5456, Ext. 224; greensborosymphony.org
MASTERWORKS
Oct: 1: Michelle Cann, piano
Nov. 5: Sergey Antonov, cello
Jan. 21: James Ehnes, violin
Feb. 18: A German Requiem
April 15: Trio Zimbalist
May 11: Branford Marsalis
CHAMBER SERIES
Oct. 2: Sitkovetsky & Friends, Chamber
Nov. 7: Sitkovetsky & Friends, Chamber
Nov. 19: Sitkovetsky & Friends, Chamber
April 16: Sitkovetsky & Friends, Chamber
May 12: Sitkovetsky & Friends, Chamber
POPS
Sept. 24: Mariachi Cobre
Nov. 19: Michael Feinstein
Dec. 31: The Kruger Brothers
Feb. 11: John Pizzarelli & Catherine Russell
April 28: Ben Folds
Choral Society of Greensboro
336-373-2547, csogso.com
Oct. 29: Selections from "The Book of Psalms" by various composers
Triad Stage
336-272-0160, triadstage.org
Sept. 25: Belles of History
Oct. 4-9, Oct, 12-16, Oct. 19-23: "Rebellious"
Oct. 26-29: "Jekyll"
March 14-19, March 22-26, March 29-31. April 1-2: "The Revolutionists"
May 2-7, May 10-14, May 17-21: "The Cake"
Greensboro Opera
336-272-0160; greensboroopera.org
Sept. 29: Je t’aime La bohème!: A very special entertaining dinner event
Nov. 11-12: Puccini's "La Bohème"
Greensboro Coliseum
336-373-7400, greensborocoliseum.com
Sept. 17: Mary J. Blige
Sept. 24: Lil Durk & Friends
Sept. 30: Los Tigres del Notre
Oct. 8: Real Talk Comedy Tour
Oct. 13: Frankie Beverly & Maze
Oct. 22: Casting Crowns
Oct. 23: Christian Nodal
Oct. 25: Iron Maiden
Oct. 28: N.C. A&T Homecoming Step Show
Oct. 29: 2022 Aggie Homecoming Concert starring Lil Baby
Oct. 30: 2022 Aggie Homecoming Gospel Concert
Nov. 18: We Outside Comedy Tour
Nov. 23: Los Angeles Azules
Dec. 1-4: Disney on Ice Presents "Frozen and Encanto"
Dec. 11: For King and Country
Feb. 23: Blake Shelton
March 25: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band
PIEDMONT HALL
Oct. 22: Men Can Cook
Nov. 4: Green Queen Bingo
Dec. 8: Jinjer
WHITE OAK AMPHITHEATRE
Sept. 24: Taco and Marguerita Festival
Music for a Great Space
336-638-7624, musicforagreatspace.org
Sept. 30: James Giles
Oct. 21: David Higgs, organ
Nov. 4: Thalea String Quartet
Feb. 3: Maharajah Flamenco Trio
Feb. 24: Kola Owolabi
March 17: Helios Piano Trio
April 21: Michael Burritt, percussion
Barn Dinner Theatre
336-292-2211, barndinner.com
Through Sept. 24: "Beehive: The '60s Musical"
Oct. 1-Nov. 19: "Is There Life After 50?"
Nov. 26-Dec. 18: "Black Nativity"
Opus Concert
336-373-2549, city-arts.org
Oct. 15: Eva Noblezada
Oct. 29: Choral Society of Greensboro
Nov. 6: Greensboro Big Band
Nov. 12: Philharmonia of Greensboro
Nov. 30: Handel's Messiah presented by the Greensboro Choral Society
Dec. 3: Greensboro Concert
High Point Theatre
336-883-3401, highpointtheatre.com
Sept. 22-23: Film: Manhattan Short Film Festival
Sept. 24: Concert: "Smokey & Me: A Celebration of Smokey Robinson"
Sept. 30-Oct. 2: Theater: "Little Shop of Horrors"
Oct. 5: Film: "Samson and Delilah"
Oct. 6: Film: "Zigfeld Girl"
Oct. 7: Film: "Hedy!: The Life and Inventions of Hedy Lamarr"
Oct. 8: Concert: Scotland's Tannahill Weavers
Oct. 14: Dance: Triad International Ballet "Don Quixote"
Oct. 15: Concert: Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss: Together at Last
Oct. 28: Concert: An Evening with Jimmy Webb
Oct. 29: Concert: Lonestar
Nov. 3: Theater: "Girls Night: The Musical"
Nov. 18: Concert: Confederate Railroad
Nov. 20: Concert: Black Violin: The Give Thanks Tour
Nov. 26: Concert: John Berry's 26th Annual Christmas Tour
Dec. 9-11: Theater: "A Christmas Carol: The Musical"
Dec. 16-18: Dance: High Point Ballet: "The Nutracker"
Jan. 7: Concert: The Songs of John Prine
March 3-5: Theater: High Point Community Theatre: "Nunsense" (at Centennial Station)
March 25: Comedy: The Funny Godmothers
April 1: Concert: Steppin' Out with Ben Vereen
April 14: Concert: Barbra Lica
April 15: Event: Chris Perondi's Stunt Dog Experience
May 5-7: Theater: High Point Community Theatre: "Matilda: The Musical"
May 25: Event: "Letters From Home: The 50 States Tour"
High Point Community Theatre
336-382-2542, hpct.net
Sept. 30-Oct. 2: "Little Shop of Horrors"
Nov. 18-20: "Disney's Descendants: The Musical"
Dec. 9-11: "A Christmas Carol: The Musical"
March 3-5: "Nunsense"
May 5-7: Roald Dalh's "Matilda: The Musical"
Bel Canto Company
336-333-2220, belcantocompany.com
Oct. 8, Oct. 10: We Shall Be Known
Dec. 3: The Night Before Christmas
Dec. 10, Dec. 12: Glad Tidings
Feb. 11: Amore
March 25, March 27: Hidden Gems
May 6, May 8: Classics and Beyond
Weatherspoon Art Museum
336-334-5770, weatherspoon.uncg.edu
Sept. 16: All That Glitters: Weatherspoon Open House
Sept. 17: Exhibition Opens: Allora & Calzadilla: The Great Silence
Sept. 22: Inquiry Hubs Event Night: Sounds and Movement
Oct. 6: UNCG HNAC Café with UNCG Sustainability Film & Discussion Series
Oct. 13: UCLS: Artist Talk: Shaun Leonardo
Oct. 27: Inquiry Hubs Event Night: Observation and Sketching
Oct. 28: "Gilded": Curator's Talk
Nov. 3: UNCG HNAC Café
Nov. 10: Inquiry Hub Event Night: Poetry and Wordplay
Nov. 17: UNCG Sustainability Film and Discussion Series: "Cooked"
May 14-Sept. 10: The Eye and the Ear: Animations by Mary Ellen Bute
June 11-Dec. 3: Bestiary: Animals as Symbols and Metaphors
The Artery Gallery
336-274-9814, thearterygallery.com
Sept. 22-Nov. 4: Agnes Preston Brame: Paintings
Nov. 10- Jan. 12: Adele Wayman: Watercolor Paintings
Jan. 19-March 8: Zoo Scenes Menagerie: Drawings and Paintings
Center for Visual Arts
336-333-7475, greensboroart.org
Through Oct. 15: "Personhood"
Nov. 22-Dec. 23: Fifth annual Holiday Invitational
GreenHill Center for N.C. Art
336-333-7460, greenhillnc.org
Through Nov. 5: Current Presence
Dec. 11: Winter Show 2022
Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts
336-373-7575, tangercenter.com
Through Sept. 18: Theater: "Mean Girls"
Sept. 24: Concert: Mariache Cobre
Sept. 25: Event: "Blue's Clues and You" Live on Stage
Oct. 1: Concert: Pianist Michelle Cann with Greensboro Symphony
Oct. 11: Concert: "R.E.S.P.E.C.T."
Oct. 15: Concert: That Girl Lay Lay
Oct. 16: Concert: Diana Krall
Oct. 20: Lecture: Venus Williams
Oct. 22: Event: An Evening with David Sedaris
Oct. 25-30: Theater: "Pretty Woman: The Musical"
Nov. 3: Concert: Travis Tritt and Chris Jansen
Nov. 6: Concert: Sergey Antonov with Greensboro Symphony
Nov. 8: Event: Disney Junior Live on Tour
Nov. 10: Lecture: Daniel Levitin and Rosanne Cash for Guilford College Bryan Series
Nov. 11: Comedy: Joe Gatto
Nov. 12: Comedy: Taylor Tomlinson
Nov. 13: Event: Peppa Pig's Adventure
Nov. 16: Event: Alton Brown Live
Nov. 18: Magic: The Illisionists: Magic of the Holidays
Nov. 19: Concert: Michael Feinstein with Greensboro Symphony
Nov. 23: Concert: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas
Nov. 27: Concert: Dirty Dancing in Concert
Dec. 6-11: Theater: "Jagged Little Pill"
Dec. 13: Concert: Bela Fleck: My Bluegrass Heart and Punch Brothers
Dec. 14: Dance: Hip Hop Nutcracker
Dec. 31: Concert: The Krüeger Brothers
Jan. 13: Comedy: George Lopez
Jan. 21: Concert: James Ehnes with Greensboro Symphony
Jan. 24-29: Theater: "Cats"
Feb. 6: Lecture: Kizzmekia Corbett for Guilford College Bryan Series
Feb. 7-9: Dance: "Riverdance"
Feb. 11: Concert: John Pizzarelli and Catherine Russell with Greensboro Symphony
Feb. 18: Concert: Greensboro Symphony's A German Requiem
Feb. 21-26: Theater: "The Book of Mormon"
Feb. 28: Lecture: José Andrés for Guilford College Bryan Series
March 14-19: Theater: "Ain't Too Proud to Beg"
March 25: Concert: Yolanda Adams with Greensboro Symphony
March 28-April 2: Theater: "Les Misérables"
April 4: Lecture: Ronan Farrow for Guilford College Bryan Series
April 15: Concert: Trio Zimbalist with Greensboro Symphony
April 18-23: Theater: "Beetlejuice"
April 28: Concert: Ben Folds with Greensboro Symphony
May 11: Concert: Branford Marsalis with Greensboro Symphony
May 17-June 4: Theater: "Frozen"
June 10-11: Concert: Greensboro Symphony's "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets" in concert
June 23: Concert: Lady A
Piedmont Opera
336-725-7101, piedmontopera.org
Oct. 21, Oct. 23, Oct. 25: Verdi's La Traviata
March 17, March 19, March 21: Donizetti's Don Pasquale
Piedmont Wind Symphony
336-722-9328, piedmontwindsymphony.com
Sept. 18: Piedmont Pops in the Pit
Nov. 4: Come Sunday
Dec. 6: Holiday Piedmont Pops
Feb. 11: Mr. Tambourine Man
April 22: Sousa!
Winston-Salem Symphony
336-464-0145, wssymphony.org
CLASSICS AND KICKED-BACK CLASSICS
Sept. 17-18: Mendelssohn’s Muse
Oct. 8-9: Still Points & Turning Worlds
Nov. 12-13: Concerto (R)evolution
Jan. 7-8: Innovators & Legends
March 4-5: Music from the Homelands
May 20-21: Of Feasts & Gods
PLUGGED-IN POPS
Nov. 26-27: A Carolina Christmas
Feb. 4: In the Air Tonight
April 15: R.E.M. Explored
May 6: The Music of Star Wars
IGNITE FAMILY SERIES
Oct. 23: Green Eggs and Ham
Feb. 5: Worldwide Playlist: Dancing Around the Globe
May 7: The Music of Star Wars
Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
800-838-3006, www.theatrealliance.ws
Sept. 16-25: "Disney Beauty and the Beast"
Oct. 7-8: "70 Girls 70"
Oct. 27-31: "The Rocky Horror Picture Show"
Nov. 11-20: "The Play That Goes Wrong"
Nov. 25-27: "All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914"
Dec. 2-3: "A Rockin' Country Christmas"
Dec. 9-18: "A Christmas Story: The Musical"
Jan. 20-29: Stephen King's "Misery"
Feb. 10-19: "Titanic: The Musical"
April 14-23: "The Boy From Oz"
May 12-21: "The Color Purple"
Little Theatre of Winston-Salem
336-725-4001, thelittletheatreofws.org
Through Sept. 18: "The 39 Steps"
Oct. 7-23: "Guys and Dolls"
Dec. 9-18: "A Christmas Carol"
Feb. 10-18: "One Man, Two Guvnors"
March 24-April 2: "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time"
June 9-25: "Something Rotten"
Kernersville Little Theatre
336-993-6556, kltheatre.com
Sept. 16-18, Sept. 23, Sept. 25: "Proof" by David Auburn
Nov. 11-13, Nov. 18, Nov. 20: "Arsenic and Old Lace" by Joseph Kesselring
Feb. 24-26, March 3, March 5: "Seussical the Musical" by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty
June 16-18, June 23-25: "Into the Woods" by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine
Triad International Ballet
336-880-7339, www.triadinternationalballet.org,
Oct. 8: "Don Quixote" (Carolina Theatre)
Oct. 14: "Don Quixote" (High Point Theatre)
Oct. 16, Oct. 18: "Nutcracker" (Sloan Theater, Greensboro)
Dec 17: "Nutcracker Suite: Christmas for the City" Event (Winston-Salem)
May 24-25: "Sleeping Beauty (Carolina Theatre)
Guilford Native American Association
Sept. 16-18: 45th annual Pow Wow
Events are subject to change. Please check with the venue before attending.