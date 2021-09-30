Fall movie preview: 'Dune,' 'No Time to Die,' 'Eternals' and more finally hitting theaters

As the seasons change, so do the movies becoming available in theaters or on streaming services.

Despite COVID-19 lingering and making the prospect of a night at the movies a bit more complicated, theaters themselves are persisting and adapting to this new normal in an effort to stay open. And if you would rather stay home for whatever reason, streaming services also have you covered with many of the latest big studio releases only a few clicks away.

Here’s a taste of what cinematic efforts are coming your way through the rest of 2021:

Oct. 1

“The Many Saints of Newark” (theaters, HBO Max): Michael Gandolfini, son of late “Sopranos” star James Gandolfini, steps into his late father’s role in this prequel film to the hit HBO series that was written by original “Sopranos” creator David Chase. Directed by Alan Taylor and also starring Ray Liotta, Vera Farmiga and Leslie Odom Jr.

“Venom: Let There be Carnage” (theaters): Andy Serkis helms this comic-book sequel about two dueling alien symbiotes. Tom Hardy is back as the titular Venom with Woody Harrelson playing his foil as the host of another symbiote known as Carnage.