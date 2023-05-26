Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

WENTWORTH — The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is collecting donations for its annual Fans For The Elderly drive now through Aug. 31.

Fans donated must be new, in the box and UL-approved in order to be redistributed to Rockingham County seniors in need. Used fans, regardless of condition, cannot be accepted.

Donated fans may be dropped off 24/7 at the sheriff's office at 130 Justice Center Drive, Wentworth.

Those who wish to donate but cannot make it to one of these locations can flag down a deputy working in their area or call the sheriff's office non-emergency number at 336-634-3232 to arrange for a deputy in your area to schedule a pick up.

Fans will be given to the Rockingham County Department of Health and Human Services for distribution to elderly residents who may not have adequate cooling systems for the increasingly hot summer temperatures.

Any senior who would like to receive a donated fan should contact Adult Protective Services at the RCDHHS at (336) 342-1394 to see if they qualify.

To see if you qualify to receive a fan, or to arrange fan pickup, contact:

Beth Shoemaker at 336-342-1394, ext. 7041, or Tammy Strader at 336-342-1394, ext. 7023.