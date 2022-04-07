Fan's guide to the Triad's pro baseball teams

A guide to the Triad's three pro baseball franchises:
Greensboro Grasshoppers
League
South Atlantic
Affiliation
Pittsburgh Pirates
First game
6:30 p.m. Friday, Rome (Atlanta Braves)
Stadium
First National Bank Field, 408 Bellemeade St., Greensboro
Manager
Callix Crabbe (first season)
Roster notables
C Henry Davis (Pirates' No. 2 prospect by MLBPipeline.com), C/1B/OF Endy Rodriguez (No. 7), OF Hudson Head (No. 22), RHP Jared Jones (No. 12), SS Maikol Escotto (No. 18)
Home series vs. Dash
July 26-31, Aug. 30-Sept. 4
Tickets
$12 plate, $11 box, $8 general admission; $2 per ticket convenience charge added to digital sales; seniors (62 and older), youth (12 and under) and military can receive $2 off tickets by phone or in person
Information
GSOHoppers.com, (336) 268-2255
Winston-Salem Dash
League
South Atlantic
Affiliation
Chicago White Sox
First game
7 p.m. Friday, Hickory (Texas Rangers)
Stadium
Truist Stadium, 951 Ballpark Way, Winston-Salem
Manager
Lorenzo Bundy (first season)
Roster notables
OF Oscar Colas (White Sox' No. 2 prospect by MLBPipeline.com), INF Bryan Ramos (No. 9)
Home series vs. Grasshoppers
April 12-17, June 7-12
Tickets (advance)
$25 200 level, $16 home plate, $15 baselines, $11 right field, $8 lawn; $2 per ticket convenience charge added to digital sales
Parking
$5 advance, $10 game day; PayByPhone app
Free at Center City Garage, Fourth Street, Thursdays-Saturdays; free shuttle to game
Information
WSDash.com, (336) 714-2287
High Point Rockers
League
Atlantic (independent)
First game
6:35 p.m. April 21, Kentucky
Stadium
Truist Point, 301 N. Elm St., High Point
Manager
Jamie Keefe (third season)
Pitching coach
Frank Viola (third season)
Roster notables
INF JR DiSarcina, 2B Michael Martinez, LHP Bryce Hensley (former UNCG), RHP Joe Johnson (former High Point University), 1B Zander Wiel, RHP Brady Lail, RHP Johnny Barbato, RHP Chasen Bradford
Tickets
$15 home plate box, $12 infield box, $10 outfield box, $8 bleacher; $2 per ticket discount if purchased online
Information
HighPointRockers.com, (336) 888-1000