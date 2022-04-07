Fan's guide to the Triad's pro baseball teams

A guide to the Triad's three pro baseball franchises:

Greensboro Grasshoppers

League

South Atlantic

Affiliation

Pittsburgh Pirates

First game

6:30 p.m. Friday, Rome (Atlanta Braves)

Stadium

First National Bank Field, 408 Bellemeade St., Greensboro

Manager

Callix Crabbe (first season)

Roster notables

C Henry Davis (Pirates' No. 2 prospect by MLBPipeline.com), C/1B/OF Endy Rodriguez (No. 7), OF Hudson Head (No. 22), RHP Jared Jones (No. 12), SS Maikol Escotto (No. 18)

Home series vs. Dash

July 26-31, Aug. 30-Sept. 4

Tickets

$12 plate, $11 box, $8 general admission; $2 per ticket convenience charge added to digital sales; seniors (62 and older), youth (12 and under) and military can receive $2 off tickets by phone or in person

Information

Winston-Salem Dash

League

South Atlantic

Affiliation

Chicago White Sox

First game

7 p.m. Friday, Hickory (Texas Rangers)

Stadium

Truist Stadium, 951 Ballpark Way, Winston-Salem

Manager

Lorenzo Bundy (first season)

Roster notables

OF Oscar Colas (White Sox' No. 2 prospect by MLBPipeline.com), INF Bryan Ramos (No. 9)

Home series vs. Grasshoppers

April 12-17, June 7-12

Tickets (advance)

$25 200 level, $16 home plate, $15 baselines, $11 right field, $8 lawn; $2 per ticket convenience charge added to digital sales

Parking

$5 advance, $10 game day; PayByPhone app

Free at Center City Garage, Fourth Street, Thursdays-Saturdays; free shuttle to game

Information

High Point Rockers

League

Atlantic (independent)

First game

6:35 p.m. April 21, Kentucky

Stadium

Truist Point, 301 N. Elm St., High Point

Manager

Jamie Keefe (third season)

Pitching coach

Frank Viola (third season)

Roster notables

INF JR DiSarcina, 2B Michael Martinez, LHP Bryce Hensley (former UNCG), RHP Joe Johnson (former High Point University), 1B Zander Wiel, RHP Brady Lail, RHP Johnny Barbato, RHP Chasen Bradford

Tickets

$15 home plate box, $12 infield box, $10 outfield box, $8 bleacher; $2 per ticket discount if purchased online

Information