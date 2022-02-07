Fayetteville poetry community shares the art of spoken word

Ray eventually passed the torch of the poetry festival to LeJuan “El’Ja” Bowens who he said has transformed the festival in a great way.

“He had that fire,” Ray said. “I just felt he had that hunger and he kept that hunger alive and was making a big difference in our community.”

Ray said he wanted people to be happy and excited to be a part of the festival.

“I want them to go out, especially young people and create new stuff and create some community action on their own,” he said. “With the addition of the projects we have in the festival; we have workshops, we have nerd slams, we have the ugly poem slam .... so we’re trying new ideas and people get excited.”

Bowens, who is from Michigan, was writing poetry as a hobby and it wasn’t until his last deployment in the military in about 2007 that his chief warrant officer suggested he get a poetry book together.

When he got out of the military that same year, he went to his first open mic and later learned about the Fayetteville poetry community at the Coffee Scene.