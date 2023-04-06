FEATHERED FRIENDS: Artist Holli Conger, who makes quirky, whimsical and joyful art with found objects, will have her fifth annual solo show featuring birds at North Trade Street Arts Center, 604 Trade St., from Friday through April 30. The show will open during the “DADA 1st Friday Gallery Hop” from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday.
