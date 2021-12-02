Festival of Lights and Holiday Parade are back in downtown Greensboro

Festival of Lights is back in downtown Greensboro. Here’s what will be happening this weekend:
Center City Park
at 200 N. Elm St.
5:30 p.m.: Live entertainment featuring Mount Zion Choir, 1aChord (semi-finalists on “America’s Got Talent”) and Wally West and Wassailers
6:56 p.m.: Community tree lighting
Elm Street
7 p.m.: Take a stroll along Elm Street for more entertainment, including: Benjy Johnson and the Tinsel Too, Brody Bett, Farewell Friend, Finn Phoenix, Greensboro Performing Arts, Grimsley High School Madrigal Singers, High Cotton, High Lonesome Strings, Laura Jane Vincent, Scott Reece and Vintage Falcons, Seasons Best Carolers, Sinai Mountain Ramblers, The Gate City Railbenders, The Worship Place, The Silver Drummer Girl, Triad Trombone Ensemble, Triad A Cappella Connection, UNCG Horn + Tuba Choir, UNCG Chariots, Unwind Productions, Disney Princesses, Sharpe Pursuits/DJ Karaoke, various performers at the International Civil Rights Center and Museum, a live ice sculpture carving and more
Strolling entertainers will include: Mrs. Claus, Imagine Circus, Stiltwalkers, Mirror Man, Season’s Best Carolers, The Silver Drummer Girl and Superheroes
Kids’ Korner
at the parking lot at Elm and McGee streets
Kids Krafts, Bryan Family YMCA Sports Zone, Greensboro Science Center Glowing Bubbles and Sumo Santas across the street
Winter Wonderland
at Elm and McGee streets
Snow, visit and photos with Santa (bring your own camera), roasted marshmallows, Good Tidings Pop-Up Beer Garden and vendor market
South End
across the railroad tracks
Laser Show, Salvation Army Canteen and hot chocolate, Karaoke Stage, Community Theatre of Greensboro performances, Peppermint Alley with holiday decorations and Piedmont Winterfest ice skating rink
LeBauer Park
Tinsel Town with decorated Christmas trees, food kiosks and the holiday market
Food vendors
along Elm Street
Jamaica Coast, Over the Rainbow Kettle Corn, NutNbutLuv, Ghassans, Sweet’s Turkey BBQ, Tasty Treats, Fresh Catch Seafood and Bel le Full Vending
Maintain social distancing, use hand sanitizer/wash your hands, wear a mask and stay home if you’ve been feeling sick.
Holiday Parade
Noon-2 p.m. Dec. 4 (rain or shine)
Parade route: Begins at Lindsay and Greene streets, goes down Greene Street to Market Street, down Market Street to Church Street, down Church Street and ends at Lindsay Street
The Greensboro Holiday Parade has been a downtown tradition for more than 40 years. The parade will feature huge Macy’s-style balloons, professional floats, dance and drill teams, and the area’s best middle school, high school and college bands.
2021 Grand Marshals: 1AChord, the UNCG singers who made it to the semi-finals of the latest season of “America’s Got Talent,” and Randolph Ross Jr., Olympic gold medalist in track, who competes for N.C. A&T.
For protection from COVID-19, practice social distancing. The Parade Committee will continue to monitor CDC, North Carolina and Guilford County COVID guidelines and will make appropriate modifications as needed, up to and including cancellation of the parade if necessary.
Visit downtowngreensboro.org for more information.