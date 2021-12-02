 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Festival of Lights and Holiday Parade are back in downtown Greensboro
0 Comments

Festival of Lights and Holiday Parade are back in downtown Greensboro

  • 0

Festival of Lights is back in downtown Greensboro. Here’s what will be happening this weekend:

Center City Park

at 200 N. Elm St.

5:30 p.m.: Live entertainment featuring Mount Zion Choir, 1aChord (semi-finalists on “America’s Got Talent”) and Wally West and Wassailers

6:56 p.m.: Community tree lighting

Elm Street

7 p.m.: Take a stroll along Elm Street for more entertainment, including: Benjy Johnson and the Tinsel Too, Brody Bett, Farewell Friend, Finn Phoenix, Greensboro Performing Arts, Grimsley High School Madrigal Singers, High Cotton, High Lonesome Strings, Laura Jane Vincent, Scott Reece and Vintage Falcons, Seasons Best Carolers, Sinai Mountain Ramblers, The Gate City Railbenders, The Worship Place, The Silver Drummer Girl, Triad Trombone Ensemble, Triad A Cappella Connection, UNCG Horn + Tuba Choir, UNCG Chariots, Unwind Productions, Disney Princesses, Sharpe Pursuits/DJ Karaoke, various performers at the International Civil Rights Center and Museum, a live ice sculpture carving and more

Strolling entertainers will include: Mrs. Claus, Imagine Circus, Stiltwalkers, Mirror Man, Season’s Best Carolers, The Silver Drummer Girl and Superheroes

Kids’ Korner

at the parking lot at Elm and McGee streets

Kids Krafts, Bryan Family YMCA Sports Zone, Greensboro Science Center Glowing Bubbles and Sumo Santas across the street

Winter Wonderland

at Elm and McGee streets

Snow, visit and photos with Santa (bring your own camera), roasted marshmallows, Good Tidings Pop-Up Beer Garden and vendor market

South End

across the railroad tracks

Laser Show, Salvation Army Canteen and hot chocolate, Karaoke Stage, Community Theatre of Greensboro performances, Peppermint Alley with holiday decorations and Piedmont Winterfest ice skating rink

LeBauer Park

Tinsel Town with decorated Christmas trees, food kiosks and the holiday market

Food vendors

along Elm Street

Jamaica Coast, Over the Rainbow Kettle Corn, NutNbutLuv, Ghassans, Sweet’s Turkey BBQ, Tasty Treats, Fresh Catch Seafood and Bel le Full Vending

Maintain social distancing, use hand sanitizer/wash your hands, wear a mask and stay home if you’ve been feeling sick.

Holiday Parade

Noon-2 p.m. Dec. 4 (rain or shine)

Parade route: Begins at Lindsay and Greene streets, goes down Greene Street to Market Street, down Market Street to Church Street, down Church Street and ends at Lindsay Street

The Greensboro Holiday Parade has been a downtown tradition for more than 40 years. The parade will feature huge Macy’s-style balloons, professional floats, dance and drill teams, and the area’s best middle school, high school and college bands.

2021 Grand Marshals: 1AChord, the UNCG singers who made it to the semi-finals of the latest season of “America’s Got Talent,” and Randolph Ross Jr., Olympic gold medalist in track, who competes for N.C. A&T.

For protection from COVID-19, practice social distancing. The Parade Committee will continue to monitor CDC, North Carolina and Guilford County COVID guidelines and will make appropriate modifications as needed, up to and including cancellation of the parade if necessary.

Visit downtowngreensboro.org for more information.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

1 killed in wreck Saturday on U.S. 29 in Greensboro
Crime

1 killed in wreck Saturday on U.S. 29 in Greensboro

Cathy McRae of Port St. Lucie was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram when it was struck about 10:05 a.m. by a Ford cargo van that crossed the center line, police said in a news release. McRae was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries, police said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert