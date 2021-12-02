Festival of Lights and Holiday Parade are back in downtown Greensboro

Holiday Parade

Noon-2 p.m. Dec. 4 (rain or shine)

Parade route: Begins at Lindsay and Greene streets, goes down Greene Street to Market Street, down Market Street to Church Street, down Church Street and ends at Lindsay Street

The Greensboro Holiday Parade has been a downtown tradition for more than 40 years. The parade will feature huge Macy’s-style balloons, professional floats, dance and drill teams, and the area’s best middle school, high school and college bands.

2021 Grand Marshals: 1AChord, the UNCG singers who made it to the semi-finals of the latest season of “America’s Got Talent,” and Randolph Ross Jr., Olympic gold medalist in track, who competes for N.C. A&T.

For protection from COVID-19, practice social distancing. The Parade Committee will continue to monitor CDC, North Carolina and Guilford County COVID guidelines and will make appropriate modifications as needed, up to and including cancellation of the parade if necessary.

Visit downtowngreensboro.org for more information.