Few COVID cases are tested for delta variant. Here's why NC officials trust the numbers.

"It's not rocket science," Moore said. "The delta variant is replacing all other variants globally, nationally, and in North Carolina. That's what we're seeing with our data here, so we're very confident that this is a true reflection of what's going on this variant."

Health officials have said that the delta variant is causing the rise in cases in recent weeks.

In the last week, North Carolina has reported 7,298 new cases of COVID-19, up from 4,571 from the week prior. That's an increase of nearly 60%.

Health officials say the available vaccines still protect against infection from the delta variant, especially warding off severe cases that require hospitalization.

In recent weeks, 99% of new cases and 98% of hospitalizations are among people who have not been vaccinated, according to DHHS.

As of Wednesday, 60% of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose, and 56% are fully vaccinated.

Moore said there is a delay of a few weeks in delta variant reporting because of how the process works.

He said a lab first has to collect its positive tests. Then a select few test results are sent away for sequencing, where the genome structure of the virus is examined.