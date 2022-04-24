Fig, goat cheese salad delicious, light dinner

You can whip up this salad dinner in 5 minutes. I tasted a similar one at a local restaurant and was delighted to find a delicious, filling, light vegetarian supper dish. I decided to re-create it at home.

Beets add an earthy flavor and color to the salad. You don't have to cook raw beets. Cooked, ready-to-eat beets are available in the produce section. Or you can find frozen spiral cut beets in the market.

Helpful hints:

— You can use any type of nuts such as walnuts, almonds or cashews instead of pecans.

— You can use any type of croutons.