Final high school football standings
CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A

Conf. Overall

Glenn 6-1 7-2

Reagan 6-1 7-3

East Forsyth 5-1 8-1

West Forsyth 3-3 5-4

Davie County 3-4 6-4

Mount Tabor 2-4 4-5

Reynolds 1-6 2-8

Parkland 0-6 1-8

METRO 4-A

Conf. Overall

Grimsley 7-0 10-0

Northern Guilford 6-1 9-1

Southeast Guilford 5-2 7-3

Page 4-3 4-6

Northwest Guilford 3-4 5-5

Southwest Guilford 2-5 4-6

Western Guilford 1-6 1-8

Ragsdale 0-7 1-9

MID-STATE 3-A

Conf. Overall

Dudley 7-0 9-1

Eastern Guilford 6-1 7-2

Rockingham County 4-3 5-4

High Point Central 3-4 4-6

Smith 3-4 4-6

Southern Guilford 3-4 4-6

Atkins 1-6 2-7

Northeast Guilford 1-6 1-9

MID-STATE 2-A

Conf. Overall

Reidsville 6-0 9-0

McMichael 5-1 7-3

North Forsyth 4-2 5-5

West Stokes 3-3 5-4

Morehead 2-4 3-7

Walkertown 1-5 1-9

Andrews 0-6 1-8

CATAWBA SHORES 2-A/1-A

Conf. Overall

Comm. School of Davidson 6-0 8-2

Mountain Island Charter 5-1 9-1

Pine Lake Prep 4-2 6-3

Carver 3-3 5-5

Christ the King 2-4 3-7

Bishop McGuinness 1-5 2-7

Winston-Salem Prep 0-6 1-8

OTHERS

Conf. Overall

a-High Point Christian 0-3 3-6

b-North Davidson 5-0 6-3

b-Oak Grove 4-1 7-2

a-NCISAA Piedmont; b-Mid-Piedmont 3-A.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

