Final high school football standings

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
Conf. Overall
Glenn 6-1 7-2
Reagan 6-1 7-3
East Forsyth 5-1 8-1
West Forsyth 3-3 5-4
Davie County 3-4 6-4
Mount Tabor 2-4 4-5
Reynolds 1-6 2-8
Parkland 0-6 1-8
METRO 4-A
Conf. Overall
Grimsley 7-0 10-0
Northern Guilford 6-1 9-1
Southeast Guilford 5-2 7-3
Page 4-3 4-6
Northwest Guilford 3-4 5-5
Southwest Guilford 2-5 4-6
Western Guilford 1-6 1-8
Ragsdale 0-7 1-9
MID-STATE 3-A
Conf. Overall
Dudley 7-0 9-1
Eastern Guilford 6-1 7-2
Rockingham County 4-3 5-4
High Point Central 3-4 4-6
Smith 3-4 4-6
Southern Guilford 3-4 4-6
Atkins 1-6 2-7
Northeast Guilford 1-6 1-9
MID-STATE 2-A
Conf. Overall
Reidsville 6-0 9-0
McMichael 5-1 7-3
North Forsyth 4-2 5-5
West Stokes 3-3 5-4
Morehead 2-4 3-7
Walkertown 1-5 1-9
Andrews 0-6 1-8
CATAWBA SHORES 2-A/1-A
Conf. Overall
Comm. School of Davidson 6-0 8-2
Mountain Island Charter 5-1 9-1
Pine Lake Prep 4-2 6-3
Carver 3-3 5-5
Christ the King 2-4 3-7
Bishop McGuinness 1-5 2-7
Winston-Salem Prep 0-6 1-8