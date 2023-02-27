Daivien Williamson stood outside the Wake Forest locker room at Joel Coliseum on Saturday night and took a hard look at his surroundings. He dutifully answered questions with a smile and then got a little serious.

“One more game here,” said Williamson, a senior playing in his fifth season of college basketball and doing it in his hometown. “That’s going to be emotional for me and my family.”

There is a long line of homegrown players who have worn the gold and black such as Willie “Super Sub” Griffin, Josh Howard, Chris Paul and C.J. Harris. But for what Williamson has done for the program is something Coach Steve Forbes understands. Williamson helped turn around a program that was stuck in reverse.

Williamson, who graduated from Winston-Salem Prep and went to East Tennessee State to play for Forbes, came back home when Forbes decided to take the job three seasons ago.

“It’s sort of surreal how it all played out,” Williamson said. “It’s been a blast.”

It wasn’t much of a blast that first season in 2020-21 when the Demon Deacons went 6-16 and a dismal 3-15 in the ACC.

But Williamson, who is a team captain, stayed the course and last season the team became relevant again in the ACC. It has a shot at 12 conference wins this season as it plays Boston College on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. on Senior Night. Williamson, along with graduate transfer Tyree Appleby and walk-on Grant van Beveren, will be honored.

The Demon Deacons won 13 ACC games last season and with 10 wins now have double digit ACC wins in back to back seasons for the first time since Tim Duncan’s junior and senior seasons in 1996 and 1997.

Williamson, who has already earned his degree, isn’t starting this season but hasn’t let that get to him. Forbes raves about Williamson’s buy-in to what they are trying to accomplish.

“He’s a unique person,” Forbes said, “because he’s started some, and has not started some but he’s never said a word. He’s a fifth-year guy from Winston-Salem who has been with me forever. He’s never, never, never said a word about it and his mom (Laquita) has never said anything.”

Forbes loves to tell the story about Williamson’s first game at East Tennessee State, at Georgia State. Williamson didn’t play at all and Laquita had traveled to Georgia State from Winston-Salem to see the game.

“He didn’t play one second,” Forbes said. “Then we are standing out by the bus after the game and she’s there and I was like, ‘Oh boy, here we go.’ And she says to me ‘I guess he better start practicing harder.’”

Williamson did start practicing harder that freshman season in 2018-19. He started 16 games and averaged nearly 10 points a game and was on the Southern Conference All-Freshmen Team. Five seasons later he’s scored more than 1,500 career points.

“He’s a team player,” Forbes said. “I don’t think you’ll find a better kid than him. I’ve coached a lot of good ones, but with his character he’s going to make somebody really happy someday here.”

Williamson could play overseas if he wants but Forbes had a better idea.

“When he comes back to get a job after he’s done playing, he’ll be a great representative,” Forbes said. “Maybe he’ll even start his own business.”

The business at hand on Tuesday night, however, will be trying not to be too emotional. Williamson first played at Joel Coliseum as a skinny freshman at Winston-Salem Prep in the Frank Spencer Holiday Classic.

“That seems like a long time ago,” Williamson said.

When Williamson hears the names of Winston-Salem natives who have had outstanding careers for Wake Forest, he understands the significance.

“I will say it’s a respect factor,” he said. “You know, coming back to your hometown, I do feel like I represent the city and my family. I was a product of my environment and I’ve loved it the last three seasons. I just tried to come out and play hard every night.”

While it might be Williamson’s last regular-season game at Joel Coliseum, there’s a chance he could play more in the NIT. The Demon Deacons would need to win the ACC Tournament to get into the NCAA Tournament.

All of that, however, will play out next month.

“It’s been an honor to be here and be in position to help turn us around like that,” Williamson said.

He couldn’t help but laugh when asked about playing for Forbes for five seasons, two of them at ETSU before the last three at Wake Forest.

“Oh, he’s going to miss me,” he said. “You can bet on that.”