Firefighters battle 130-acre fire near Low Gap in Surry County

LOW GAP — A wildfire in Surry County that started Saturday afternoon has burned some 130 acres of rugged woodland near this rural community as firefighters seek to keep the blaze from further spreading.

A spokesman for the N.C. Forest Service said wind remained a concern Sunday night as firefighters prepared to spend a second night working the blaze, which is burning over steep terrain.

About 25 houses and an equal number of other structures are threatened by the fire in this remote area.

“There is no structure damage,” said Jeremy Waldrop with the Forest Service, adding that some have left their homes. “Structure protection is in place around some of the houses.”

Authorities said they do not yet know the cause of the fire.

Firefighters responded to the scene and worked through the night on Saturday and into the day on Sunday — their job made more difficult by the rugged character of the landscape.

“It is in very steep terrain,” said Sam Griffith, an operations officer for the N.C. Forest Service. “We are using heavy equipment in the form of a tractor plow, and where that is not possible, we have three hand crews digging lines on the fire.”

That work consists of removing fuel for the fire. Firefighters are also setting fires when conditions are favorable to burn out pockets of fuel in between the fire line and the active blaze, Griffith said.

A number of fire departments and roughly 100 firefighters have converged to help try to control the blaze. A scout plane is being used to survey the blaze's scope and a helicopter is being used to douse flames from above.

It didn't take long for the fire to spread. It had consumed 115 acres just into Sunday morning.

There’s no word on when the fire might be extinguished.

With low humidity and breezy conditions, much of the entire state is considered at increased risk of fire, the National Weather Service said. On Sunday, a 10-acre fire was reported in northern Forsyth County off Stanleyville Drive, but the state Forest Service said the blaze was under control.

With rainfall moving into the area, the fire at Low Gap is expected to be extinguished by Wednesday.