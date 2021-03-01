First known COVID-19 variant case detected in Durham County, health officials say

DURHAM — The first known B.1.1.7 variant of COVID-19 — the more contagious strain that was first discovered in the United Kingdom — has been detected in Durham County, health officials said.

Durham County Health Director Rod Jenkins said detecting the case in Durham was expected, as several cases already have been identified across the state since the first one was confirmed on Jan. 27. There are 37 known cases in North Carolina, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Late last week, the CDC reported that 1,881 cases had been detected in 45 states.

The person who contracted this variant is in isolation, the health department said, and contacts have been identified. No information was provided about the person.

There is one known case in North Carolina of the other COVID-19 variant, B. 1.351, which was first detected in South Africa, the CDC reports. It was first confirmed Feb. 11. Across the country, there are 46 known cases in 14 states.

Last week, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen called the new variants "a wild card" and said they could threaten the state's improving COVID-19 metrics.