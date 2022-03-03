First Presbyterian insert

First Presbyterian Church of Greensboro has issued a response after being named in the class-action lawsuit against Boy Scouts of America.
It is unclear the church's involvement beyond a chapter of the Scouts meeting there.
“First Presbyterian Church has been named in a lawsuit related to the Boy Scouts of America ongoing sexual abuse investigation. The conduct described in the complaint is alleged to have occurred more than 35 years ago in the mid-1980’s. No details or specifics are provided in the lawsuit other than First Presbyterian serving as a sponsoring organization and meeting place for a scout troop. The church has zero tolerance for abuse of any kind and supports individuals who have experienced trauma.”