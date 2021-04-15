 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
First team: Daniel Cooper, Grimsley
0 comments

First team: Daniel Cooper, Grimsley

  • 0

F | 6-4 | Senior

All Area BBK cooper (copy)

Daniel Cooper of Grimsley. 

Averaged 20.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game for a Whirlies team that went 10-3 and reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs.

 All-Metro 4-A selection.

 N.C. Basketball Coaches’ Association second-team all-district.

All-Area basketball Daniel Cooper
0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News