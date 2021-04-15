 Skip to main content
First team: Sydney Roberts, Southeast Guilford
G | 5-5 | Junior

Sydney Roberts of Southeast Guilford. 

Averaged 16 points, 8 assists and 2 steals per game for a Falcons team that reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs.

 All-Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference.

All-Area basketball Sydney Roberts
