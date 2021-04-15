First team: Sydney Roberts, Southeast Guilford Apr 15, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save G | 5-5 | Junior Sydney Roberts of Southeast Guilford. WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD • Averaged 16 points, 8 assists and 2 steals per game for a Falcons team that reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs.• All-Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference. All-Area basketball Sydney Roberts 0 comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story HSXtra | Greensboro High School Sports Best in basketball: These are the high school players named to the HSXtra.com All-Area girls teams 1 hr ago The News & Record's HSXtra.com All-Area girls high school basketball teams for the 2021 season. Players were nominated and selected by hea…