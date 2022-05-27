REIDSVILLE - Teaching West Point cadets has been one of the highlights of Ed Wilson’s career in the Army Reserve.

Wilson is the Senior Resident Superior Court Judge for Rockingham and Caswell counties.

From the summer of 2019 to the summer of 2020, the Ed and Laurie Wilson family lived in a house overlooking the Hudson River in New York. Wilson taught “Military and Constitutional Law,” a required course for all of the cadets.

The four Wilson children went to school there. The oldest was in high school in the town of Highland Falls while the other three children attended school on the U.S. Military Academy campus.

“The Rockingham County Public schools had prepared them well, and they did well,” said Wilson, an Army Reserve lieutenant colonel.

“It was fun being in New York,” Wilson said. “We could drive to Manhattan and be in Times Square in an hour and 15 minutes.”

Wilson grew up in Winston-Salem. His father, Ed Senior, 99, is a native of Rockingham County, but retired from teaching at Wake Forest. His mother Emily, 82, is a writer. The parents still live in Winston-Salem.

At R.J. Reynolds High School from where he graduated in 1984, Wilson played sports and was involved in scouting, becoming an Eagle Scout in 1982. He has never forgotten a sign outside the Scoutmasters’ Lounge at Camp Raven Knob near Mt. Airy: “Through these portals pass the greatest men on earth.”

“My Scoutmaster, Howard Shields, was certainly one of those men,” he said. Today, Wilson is a Scoutmaster of Troop 567 at Leaksville United Methodist Church.

Enrolling at the University of Virginia, Wilson majored in history, where his favorite professor was William Abbot, editor of the George Washington Papers. Wilson wrote his senior thesis under Abbot and still has the letter Abbott sent him in 1992 after Wilson told him was moving to Eden to practice law.

“Being the servant of the law in a small southern town can call forth every ounce of a man’s idealism and put into play all of his political skills over a lifetime,” Abbott wrote. “One pays the price, and the rewards are limited, but one’s talents and energy are used.”

“It’s practically the wisest thing anyone has ever said to me,” Wilson said. Shortly before Abbott died, he gave Wilson his personal set of over 60 volumes of the George Washington Papers..

Following college, Wilson was employed by Sen. Terry Sanford in Washington before attending Wake Forest Law School.

Not long after graduating from law school in 1993, Wilson met, Laurie, who was working on her master’s degree in education at Wake Forest. They married in 2001 and have four children, Buddy, Harry, Maria and Eleanor.

After law school and a one-year fellowship at the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation, Wilson’s favorite uncle, Warren, living in Eden, encouraged his nephew to talk to Eden attorney Joe Maddrey about a job.

“ Joe hired me, and I had nine of the best years of my life practicing at Maddrey, Wilson, Etringer and Smith,” Wilson said.

Although Maddrey hired Wilson for real estate work, he said the first time he took the young attorney to the deed vault to teach him to search a title, Wilson’s eyes glazed over.

“Instead of real estate law, I loved being in court,” Wilson said, noting he liked the satisfaction of winning a trial and “there was nothing like it.”

“But more than that, I liked the overall feeling of helping people, usually in their time of need,” Wilson said.

In those nine years, it never occurred to him to be a judge until Superior Court Judge Peter McHugh retired in 2003.

“Many people encouraged me to try and get the appointment, and I was successful,” Wilson said, noting, he became a superior court judge in 2003.

“It is different from being a lawyer” he said. “I really am making decisions that affect people’s lives.”

As a judge, Wilson has developed great respect for the jury system.

“It is one of the greatest things about our country,” Wilson said. “It’s incredible to watch 12 people who do not know anything about a case come together and reach a decision, often a tough decision.”

After each trial, Wilson tries to go back and talk to the jury members who often are in tears.

“But, I point out that they have really done their job. A group of 12 is really smart. Our system works. The jury system is one of the greatest things about our country and we have to protect it.”

Over the years, Wilson has held court in 56 counties.

“I have handled every kind of case: Death penalty, medical malpractice, you name it,” he said. “I have been appointed by the current and former chief justices to handle some of the most difficult cases.

“I try to remember each case is affecting a person. I might be in court every day, but that person may be coming for the only time in their life.

“Court is also an interesting place to watch the world. The most serious things happen there and the funniest things and everything in between. It is an honor to be able to do it.”

However, Wilson often had regretted not being in the military. His father served in the Navy and two uncles in the Army in World War II.

“When September 11 happened, I felt compelled to join the Army,” he said. Both Maddrey and Etringer were Vietnam veterans and encouraged Ed to join the military. Etringer, who died of cancer several years ago, had one son who went to West Point, and another, to the Naval Academy.

Also figuring prominently in his decision were the tales he remembers from the service of his father and uncles in WWII and the Battle of the Bulge.

His Uncle ThomasWilson was an airborne soldier in at the Battle of the Bulge. He told the story of General McAuliffe’s response to the Germans’ request to the Americans to surrender: “Nuts!”

Another uncle, Warren Wilson, fought under General George Patton with the 99th Infantry Division. He told of seeing Patton urinating into the Rhine as they crossed it.

“Did he actually see this,” asks his nephew. “I don’t know.”

Wilson’s father was in the Navy on a destroyer escort. He was in the Pacific awaiting the invasion of the Japanese mainland when Truman dropped the bomb and it was all over.

Wilson was commissioned as a First Lieutenant in the Army Reserve as a Judge Advocate General on March 20, 2002, and has had many great assignments, mostly at Fort Jackson, S.C., and Fort Bragg.

“In some ways what I liked best was helping soldiers with their legal issues” Wilson said. “Usually that meant going to their mobilization stations to prepare their wills before they deployed.”

In 2011, Wilson was called to a year of active duty as the chief of operational law at the 18th Airborne Corps at Fort Bragg. In the summers of 2017 and 2018, he was assigned to teach at West Point, then was asked to return for an entire school year from 2019 to 2020.

Last summer, Wilson returned to teach at West Point again.

But now, he is awaiting his next assignment as an emergency operations officer with the Department of Homeland Security. He will continue his career as a judge but could be called up at any time for a short-term duration in the event of an emergency.

Although Wilson has served on many boards, he is most proud of starting the Rockingham County Education Foundation, being a Scoutmaster and his family.

Of course, both sons are Eagle Scouts. A Presidential Leadership Scholar, Buddy, 18, will be a freshman on an Army ROTC Scholarship at the University of Montana in the fall. Harry, 16, is a rising junior at Morehead High School. Maria, 14, is a Star Scout and a rising freshman at Morehead. Ellie, 12, is a First Class Scout and a rising Holmes Middle School eighth grader.

Wilson’s Scout Troop No. 567 has four Eagle Scouts in this year’s high school graduating class. Recently realizing that many of the veterans are older and find it hard to keep up the maintenance of the Rockingham County Veterans Park at Wentworth, Wilson’s troop undertook the cleaning of the park in time for the Memorial Day Service there on May 29. Then, they volunteered to continue the upkeep in the future.

Wilson is proud of his Rockingham County roots.

“My grandfather was one of 10 children who grew up in the Intelligence Community near Madison,” he said. “My grandmother, Annie, was one of four Saunders girls who grew up in Leaksville. She lived in a small house across from the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany.”

“My family has been in that church ever since,” Wilson said. “My father, myself and my children were all baptized there,” Wilson said.

Contact Susie C. Spear at sspear@rockinghamnow.com, (336) 349-4331, ext. 6140 and follow @SpearSusie_RCN on Twitter.

