Fisherman’s sonar spots mysterious object in Carolinas lake

CHARLOTTE — A fisherman’s sonar emitted a “strange signal” of a mysterious object in Lake Wylie, prompting a deep-water search by divers from the York County, S.C., Sheriff’s Office.

What turned up was neither the world’s largest fish nor a creature from the murky depths that no one had seen before.

They found a BMW.

The car was about 50 feet off shore and 20 feet deep, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Trent Faris said.

Using special air bags, the divers “floated” the car to the surface on Wednesday and took it to the nearby Allison Creek boat landing, Faris said. That’s on the western shore of the lake.

The car was reported stolen in Charlotte in 2017, investigators said.

Tega Cay and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers helped in its recovery.

The fisherman discovered the object more than a month ago and immediately reported it to the Sheriff’s Office, Faris said. But several agencies had to coordinate getting together to remove the car, he said.