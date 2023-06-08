FISHING’S FOR KIDS: Celebrate National Fishing and Boating week with the annual children’s fishing tournament at Lake Higgins Marina in Summerfield. The fun starts at 9:30 a.m. for kids ages 6-12, who’ll be catching catfish. Bait and poles provided. It’s free but limited to the first 40 participants to register. The address is 4235 Hamburg Mill Road. Go to www.greensboro-nc.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/93566/ for more information.
