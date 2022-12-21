Five creative ways to bring in the New Year at home

Bringing in the New Year doesn’t have to be chaotic and expensive.

It’s no secret that most New Year’s parties involve hanging out at a bar with tons of people waiting around for the countdown to begin. But if going out isn’t appealing to you this season, you can still have just as much fun at home.

If you opt for a night in, whether with family or friends, here are some creative ways to welcome 2023:

Cocktail — or mocktail — making competition

There are plenty of festive cocktails for the season including some great non-alcoholic beverages. Test your mixology skills in a fun competition.

Create your own photobooth

Staying in but want to make social media jealous? Creating your own photobooth requires little more than a bit of elbow grease and a visit to your favorite craft store.

Countdown with movies

There are plenty of Christmas movies to binge this time of year, but there are quite a few New Year’s themed movies that are perfect to watch before switching to the big countdown.

“New Year’s Eve” — available on HBO Max

“Age of Adaline” — available on Netflix

“When Harry Met Sally” — HBO Max and Amazon Prime

“Sleepless in Seattle” — available on Amazon Prime

“About Last Night” — available on STARZ and Amazon Prime

Create a vision board

Vision boards are a great way to manifest greatness for the year ahead. Grab all the glitter, glue, magazines and scissors you can find to create your own vision of 2023. If you need a little inspiration, check out developgoodhabits.com.

Donation party

A donation party can get you ahead of the game when it comes to spring cleaning. Clearing out unwanted items in your house and closet creates room for the new stuff you got for Christmas.

A good idea is to invite a few friends over with items they also might want to donate but have been holding onto. This will allow all parties to be the voice of reason when it comes to deciding which items to let go of.