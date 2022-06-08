Five-quarter rule divides Metro 4-A basketball coaches

The N.C. High School Athletic Association threw a lifeline to the dwindling number of junior varsity basketball programs at its schools this spring when it approved a rule that allows players to compete in varsity and JV games on the same day.

But implementing the change next season will present some challenges for at least one area conference, and ironically it’s a league where all but one school fielded both boys and girls JV teams this year.

The so-called “five-quarter rule” will allow every player on those teams in the Metro 4-A Conference to also participate in a varsity game on the same day, as long as they don’t play more than a total of five quarters. The challenges come in determining when and where those games will be played and the unintended consequences that could arise from that decision, which could be made as soon as June 28.

The girls varsity coaches in the Metro 4-A are unanimous in wanting to play their games at the same site as the boys varsity games, while some of the boys varsity coaches would like to play their games and the JV boys games at one site while the varsity and JV girls play at another.

They all agree the new rule has benefits for their programs and for student-athletes, but they differ on how it should be implemented.

Roots of the rule

The N.C. Basketball Coaches Association surveyed its more than 400 members on a number of topics before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was felt in early 2020 and again in late March and early April of this year.

Greg Grantham, the NCBCA’s executive director, says the surveys showed that “an alarming number" of schools across all classifications either don’t field a girls JV team or don't have 15 players for junior varsity and varsity combined.

“What many of us are fearful of,” Grantham says, “is that JV girls basketball falls by the wayside.”

Determined to do something about the decline in participation, particularly in a year when the NCHSAA and other organizations are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Title IX legislation that created more opportunities for female athletes, the coaches’ association put together a proposal for the NCHSAA to consider. The hope was that by allowing young varsity players to also play some junior varsity basketball there would be more JV players and more JV teams.

The board of directors approved the five-quarter rule by a 15-3 vote in late April, allowing North Carolina to join the other 38 state associations with five- or six-quarter rules or that do not have limitations on how many quarters of basketball a student can play in a day.

Different approaches

Girls and boys coaches have different perspectives on the five-quarter rule.

“I’ve been very fortunate to always have a JV team except for the COVID year,” says Kim Furlough, Northern Guilford’s girls coach. “This particular year I had the largest JV team I’ve ever had, with 10. They were 10 talented young ladies.”

But the likelihood of those JV girls players also participating on the varsity level is not great.

“My JV team that I had this year, I might have had three players on that team out of about nine who would’ve also been on the varsity team,” says Ed Johnson, the girls coach at Page, “but they wouldn’t have played much. If they’re good freshmen, they’re already on varsity.”

The chances of JV boys players seeing varsity action with the five-quarter rule is much greater, coaches say.

“It’s totally different for the boys,” says Smith boys coach Derrick Partee, whose team is a member of the Mid-State 3-A Conference where few schools field JV girls teams. “I’ve had plenty of JV players (who moved up). Isaiah Bigelow was a JV player. Ramon Pratt was a JV player,” referencing a couple of former Golden Eagles standouts who went on to play Division I basketball.

“I’m going to use it,” Partee adds. “You give me the five-quarter rule, if there’s a game where I know our JV team is much better than the other team, I could’ve seen myself this past season letting a kid play three quarters of JV and two quarters of varsity just to get him some varsity experience.”

Lee Reavis, Northwest Guilford’s boys coach, says there was “an underclassman for us who would have seen significant minutes on the JV team if this opportunity was there” during the 2021-22 season. “He was on the varsity because we needed is size. Somebody who’s 6-foot-7, your coordination catches up a little bit later, so being able to get JV minutes, too, would be good experience.”

Reavis says it also would be easier to let some of his varsity assistants serve as head coach of the JV team on a game-by-game basis.

“It’s an opportunity for not only your players to grow and develop with that experience, but your coaches to get that experience,” he says.

Grimsley boys coach Darren Corbett says he likes the five-quarter rule simply “for the fact that it gives us a little bit more flexibility as coaches to include kids who are in our JV program in our varsity program as well. The issue is: How do we implement it?”

Split decision

When both area high schools had boys and girls junior varsity and varsity teams last season, the junior varsity teams played a doubleheader at one school, while the varsity played at the opposite school. That wouldn’t allow JV players to participate in varsity games, so the only way to use the five-quarter rule is for JV and varsity teams of the same gender to play at the same site.

One proposal that will be considered when the Metro 4-A athletics directors meet June 28 is to play the junior varsity and varsity girls games at one site, while the JV and varsity boys play a doubleheader at the other.

The Metro girls coaches are unanimous in their opposition to splitting up the varsity games. One concern they have is that their girls games might not draw as many fans as they do now if the varsity boys are playing at a different site.

“Our varsity girls enjoy playing in front of their peers,” says Furlough, who guided Northern Guilford to NCHSAA Class 3-A state titles in 2017 and 2018. “It may only be in the third and fourth quarters, but they’re still playing in front of their peers. They’re varsity-age girls, so their friends are varsity boys and vice versa. They wouldn’t get to see each other play.”

“It would just kill the attendance for girls basketball,” adds Page’s Johnson. “The students are going to go where the boys are playing.”

Splitting up the varsity boys and girls games also might force some families that have children on both teams to make difficult choices. It certainly would force the media to choose between covering the boys or the girls.

One girls coach, who declined to be identified, said that if the Metro 4-A schools vote to play varsity boys and girls games at different sites, that coach would not field a JV team so that the coach's varsity team could play tripleheaders at one site with the JV and varsity boys teams. “But that defeats the whole purpose of what the state is trying to do” with the five-quarter rule, the coach acknowledged.

Split sites would also strain an already-shallow pool of officials to work varsity games. Kip Johnson, regional director of the Triad Basketball Officials Association for 11 years before he retired in April, didn’t know that playing the boys and girls varsity games at different schools in 2022-23 was even a possibility until a reporter asked him about it.

The new officials supervisor, Art Hardin, would “go from needing five officials to cover those games to six,” Johnson says. “That one extra official is 20 percent more than I’d need, and he's not dealing with surpluses. He's dealing with deficits. That would be a challenge.”

Other alternatives

One way to keep the JV and varsity teams together would be to play all four games at one school, which some conferences in the eastern part of the state do. But the challenge in Guilford County is that the high school day does not end until 4:15 to 4:30 p.m., depending on the school.

Varsity girls games typically start at 6 p.m. with the varsity boys following about 7:30. The only way to get in all four games on one court and have the last game end at a reasonable hour would be to use a running clock in the JV games, which also is a common practice in eastern North Carolina.

Brindon Christman, Southwest Guilford’s longtime AD, says he’s talked with coaches about trying to play all four games at one site for non-conference games.

“What we’re probably going to have to do this year is – and this is my suggestion to the group – try it and see if it works and use it as a testing tool and we don’t go full-bore into this,” Christman says.

Another option at six of the eight Metro 4-A schools that have an auxiliary gym would be to play the two junior varsity games as soon as possible after school in that second gym, then start the varsity doubleheader in the main gym 20 to 30 minutes after the girls JV game ends. Grimsley and Page are the only schools in the conference that do not have an auxiliary gym.

The bottom line for Furlough and the rest of the Metro 4-A girls coaches, she says, is that “separating them is not the answer, and the state never said you had to split sites. There are other answers.”

'Find a way to make it work for everybody'

However the Metro 4-A athletics directors decide to implement the five-quarter rule, changes in the way basketball games are scheduled are coming for the 2022-23 season and beyond. The NCHSAA approved the rule as a three-year pilot program, and there are obvious reasons why it should be tried to increase the number of players participating in junior varsity girls basketball.

“We didn’t have JV basketball the year before COVID, which was really disappointing to us because we’d always had it,” says Christman, Southwest Guilford’s AD. “Then we didn’t have it the year of COVID. … This past year, we came in to school and I advertised it in August. I went to the ninth- and 10th-grade girls and asked them if they wanted to play basketball. Before I knew it, I had 13 girls and 11 ninth-graders. They had a ball, an absolute ball! If you asked all of them, they’re going to come back next year.”

That’s what might be lost if schools didn’t implement the five-quarter rule.

“You have to jump in and go after it, and if it doesn’t work out you back up and punt,” says Reavis, Northwest Guilford’s boys coach. “It’s going to be something new and something different and there are going to be questions.”

Grantham, whose proposal from the coaches’ association got the ball rolling with the rule says simply, “This is something that’s for the kids, and I think it’s incumbent on the adults to find a way to make it work for everybody.”

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

