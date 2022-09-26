Florida State athletics director says football game with Wake Forest is still scheduled for Saturday in Tallahassee

No. 22 Wake Forest’s football game at No. 23 Florida State is still scheduled for Saturday even as Hurricane Ian approaches the state.

Ian is forecast to strengthen after passing over Cuba and into the Gulf of Mexico, and it is expected to reach the Florida Gulf Coast on Wednesday or early Thursday. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for 24 counties that could be in the path of the storm.

Tallahassee, on the Florida Panhandle, is about 240 miles northwest of Tampa.

“Nothing has changed right now in terms of the 3:30 p.m. kickoff for our football game with Wake Forest on Saturday,” Florida State athletics director Michael Alford said in a statement. “We are closely monitoring the projections regarding the hurricane and will be in constant contact with both local and state officials as well as the administration at Wake Forest and the Atlantic Coast Conference. As always, the safety of the student-athletes, game staff and fans will be our top priority.”

Ian is already making an impact on sports schedules. Several high school football games in the Triad have been shifted to Thursday night, with schools hoping to play on dry fields before remnants of a weakened storm bring rain, depending on its path. In college games, No. 10 N.C. State will visit No. 5 Clemson on Saturday night, and Appalachian State, North Carolina and Duke all have home games.

Wake Forest's game is scheduled to be broadcast on ABC and would be the second straight matchup against a top 25 team for the Demon Deacons, who are coming off a 51-45 double overtime loss to fifth-ranked Clemson.

Florida State has canceled classes from Tuesday through Friday in anticipation of the storm arriving midweek. The school will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

According the school's website students will have a chance to leave early in the week to head home but if they stay will have to shelter in place.

"Students who choose to stay in Tallahassee will be advised via the FSU alert system to follow a 'shelter in place' protocol during the storm. That is, stay indoors, away from doors and windows, during the storm. Box meals will be delivered to the residence halls before the storm."