FLOWERS FOR MAYA: The annual Maya Angelou Garden Party will be Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Bailey Park in Innovation Quarter. Named in honor of the longtime Winston-Salem resident, the garden party plays off of Angelou’s love of gatherings amid flowers. It also doubles as a celebration of the iconic poet, who was born on April 4, 1928. The party, which will celebrate storytelling and poems, is free to the public. Bring a blanket or chair.