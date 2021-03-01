Flu deaths in N.C. this year are at a record low thanks to the pandemic

RALEIGH — North Carolina is on track to see a record-low number of flu-related deaths this season as experts say precautions taken by people during the COVID-19 pandemic have contributed to slowing the spread of other illnesses.

The wearing of masks, being socially distant and a state quarantine have all had an incremental effect in keeping people immune to influenza, a contagious respiratory disease that's spread like the coronavirus. And with movie theaters, restaurants and other businesses closed or operating under capacity during the pandemic, those things have, in a way, inoculated many because they haven't been exposed to others.

The numbers shockingly bear that out.

According to state health officials, there have been five flu-related deaths between the end of September 2020 and last Thursday. Officials add there have been "very low levels of influenza" so far as well.

Four deaths have been among those ages 65 and older — which is typical — and one among ages 25 to 49.

Compare that to last season when a staggering 186 flu-related deaths were reported — 145 by late February. In 2019, the number was even higher — 203 were reported, 117 of which came by the end of February.