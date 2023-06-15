FOLLY BY GOLLY: Korner’s Folly will have a Family Fun Day on Saturday at the historic home in Kernersville, 413 S. Main St. Families are invited to wander through 22 curious rooms in the wonderfully eclectic Victorian-era home. Self-guided tours are offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the last entry time at 3 p.m. All activities and games included in admission. Families are welcome to bring snacks or picnic lunches to enjoy on the home’s porches or lawn. Children under 6 are admitted for free. Admission is $6 for those 6 to 18 years of age and $12 for adults.
