Food truck festival to return to downtown Greensboro on Aug. 29

The Greensboro Food Truck Festival is scheduled from 3 to 9 p.m. Aug 29 on Green, Elm and Market streets in downtown Greensboro.
About 50 trucks are expected to participate.
The event also will include craft beer, live music, vendors and activities for children.
New food trucks this year will include Smokiin’ Mac, Rockaway Eatery, Empanadas RD, Jamaica Coast Catering and Boho’s Berries.
Other trucks will include Homeslice Pizza and Subs, Crispy Gyoza, Dusty Donuts, Queso Monster, Porter House Burger, Cremoso Cheesecake Company, King Queen Haitian Cuisine, Jam Ice Cream and Baconessence.
Admission is free.
For more information, visit www.greensborofoodtruck festivals.com.
