For first time in almost 40 years, Wake County school system has shrunk

RALEIGH — For the first time in nearly 40 years, the Wake County school system has shrunk in size instead of continuing to add new students.

State figures released this week show that Wake County is reporting 157,673 students as its official enrollment for this school year — down 4,234 students or 2.6% from last school year.

Student enrollment is down statewide by 3.6% this school year.

"We attribute this change to a larger number of parents making alternative choices for their students due to the COVID-19 pandemic," Lisa Luten, a district spokeswoman, said in a statement. "Trends include delaying kindergarten and temporarily homeschooling."

While enrollment is down this year, Luten said Wake leaders don't believe the state report "actually reflects what the numbers are." When factoring in changes for how attendance is now taken, Luten said, Wake estimates the true enrollment reduction to be approximately 3,000 students.

Wake County has tripled its enrollment since the 1980s, seeing years where it grew by as many as 7,500 new students. Until this year, Wake hadn't seen an enrollment decline since 1982.

Wake is the state's largest school district and, heading into this school year, was the 15th largest in the nation.