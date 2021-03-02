For Greensboro residents needing help for rent during the pandemic, help is coming

GREENSBORO — City officials have started the process to get $8.7 million in rental and utility relief to people who have suffered financially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, the City Council voted unanimously to designate four community nonprofits that will assist people directly with the funding the city has received from the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

It's too early for the city to accept applications, but officials said they are setting up the process and training employees so they can begin distributing direct assistance for people who have fallen behind in their rent or utility payments after suffering unemployment or other personal issues related to the coronavirus.

Here are the four agencies that are preparing to deliver the money and the amount allocated by the city:

• $1.4 million for the Greensboro Housing Coalition.

• $3 million for Greensboro Urban Ministry.

• $811,229 for Housing Consultants Group.

• $3.4 million for the Salvation Army of Greensboro.