For Greensboro residents needing help for rent during the pandemic, help is coming

GREENSBORO — City officials have started the process to get $8.7 million in rental and utility relief to people who have suffered financially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Tuesday, the City Council voted unanimously to designate four community nonprofits that will assist people directly with the funding the city has received from the U.S. Department of the Treasury.
It's too early for the city to accept applications, but officials said they are setting up the process and training employees so they can begin distributing direct assistance for people who have fallen behind in their rent or utility payments after suffering unemployment or other personal issues related to the coronavirus.
Here are the four agencies that are preparing to deliver the money and the amount allocated by the city:
• $1.4 million for the Greensboro Housing Coalition.
• $3 million for Greensboro Urban Ministry.
• $811,229 for Housing Consultants Group.
• $3.4 million for the Salvation Army of Greensboro.
Councilwoman Sharon Hightower said Tuesday after the vote, "that $8 million is going to be substantial to help people in the community who are struggling with rent and utilities. This is something that the city can be proud of. Sometimes we have to celebrate the positive things and this will help many, many families."
Caitlin Bowers of Greensboro’s Neighborhood Development Department said last week that the city is working out the program and will be ready to accept applications in late March. When the program goes into effect, residents in need will be able to apply through any of the agencies, which will be using identical applications.
Bowers said in an email, “we hope to serve at least 1,000 households with this new round of ... Treasury funding by Dec. 31, 2021."
She added that “the average need per household is anticipated to be approximately $5,500.”
Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.