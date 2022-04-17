 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

For second time in three days, Blind Tiger the scene of another shooting

  • 0
Police lights
MattGush

GREENSBORO — The Blind Tiger, one of the area's most popular nightspots, has become the focal point of another shooting.

According to police, this shooting — the second one at the venue in four days — occurred at 5:42 a.m. When officers arrived, they found two victims who were wounded. Both were transported to a local hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

It's unclear what led to the shooting or who may have been the assailant.

A shooting last Wednesday night that's still under investigation occurred in a back parking lot of the live music club, also injuring two people. 

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

President Biden will visit Greensboro Thursday. Here's what we know so far.

President Biden will visit Greensboro Thursday. Here's what we know so far.

The White House announced on Friday that Biden would be in Greensboro sometime Thursday to talk about his "Building A Better America" plan. The White House said he wants to continue talking directly to Americans across the country as he touts his plan to rebuild the country’s infrastructure and create more jobs.

Two injured in shooting near Greensboro nightspot

Two injured in shooting near Greensboro nightspot

A Wednesday night shooting did not take place inside The Blind Tiger, but in the far back parking lot of the Greensboro live music club, its general manager said Thursday. Two people were injured, police said.

Greensboro smoke shop robbed

Greensboro smoke shop robbed

Two men armed with handguns took an undisclosed amount of cash late Wednesday night from the Cloud 9 Smoke Shop at 803 W. Florida St.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert