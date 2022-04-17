For second time in three days, Blind Tiger the scene of another shooting

GREENSBORO — The Blind Tiger, one of the area's most popular nightspots, has become the focal point of another shooting.
According to police, this shooting — the second one at the venue in four days — occurred at 5:42 a.m. When officers arrived, they found two victims who were wounded. Both were transported to a local hospital with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.
It's unclear what led to the shooting or who may have been the assailant.
A shooting last Wednesday night that's still under investigation occurred in a back parking lot of the live music club, also injuring two people.