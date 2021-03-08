For Women's History Month, we look back at TV's women in blue

Women in TV's police squad rooms were a rarity until Angie Dickinson slapped a badge on her chest as Sgt. Pepper Anderson in “Police Woman." But while Dickinson’s Sgt. Pepper proved to be a lonely heart’s club band, others followed.
“Cagney & Lacey” traced a powerful police duo on the job while the camera followed them home chronicling their lives. Sharon Gless was the foxy, single Cagney, and Tyne Daly portrayed the plainer, married Lacey.
Betty Thomas held her own in a precinct crowded with men in the innovative “Hill Street Blues,” as did Barbara Anderson, a police detective in the original “Ironside.”
These female officers slowly began to infiltrate all divisions of law enforcement. Stepfanie Kramer held her own as the diminutive L.A. police detective with former Rams defensive end Fred Dryer in “Hunter.”
Over in fog-shrouded Britain, Sharon Small managed the same with the more highfalutin Inspector Lynley in “The Inspector Lynley Mysteries.”
“NYPD Blue” promoted many including Kim Delaney, Paige Turco, Charlotte Ross, Jacqueline Obradors, Andrea Thompson and Amy Brenneman.
But it was really “Prime Suspect,” starring the great Helen Mirren, who excavated the true cost of such a demanding job on the women who choose it.
As Chief Inspector Jane Tennison, she was not only burdened by baffling cases, but had to deal with the good ol’ boy’ sneers in the squad room. Mirren admits a kinship to such challenges.
"What I've always done is change the rules in my life,” she tells me. “I've never particularly chosen the easy way.''
And for women in law enforcement, there are always hurdles to breach, she says. “The police force, like the army, is very hierarchical. And although there are many what you would call detectives, they’re not many detective chief inspectors, which is what my character was,” she says.
“And the whole problem with women in the police force in England – and as far as I understand it — it’s exactly the same in America – is not so much entry into the police force but gaining the positions of power. And a detective chief inspector is a very high-up position in the police force. And that is what is difficult. Just to be a low-level detective is quite common, but to be a detective chief inspector ..."
Two real female officers served as her inspiration, says Mirren.
“One woman in particular, a detective called Jackie Malton, was the prototype for Jane Tennison.
“But in my own personal research for the role, which I did fairly extensively — more than I usually do — I based my characterization on two women that I met. One was the head of the Holloway Police Station, which is a police station in a very rough area of London, and (the other) Jackie Malton. Those were the two women that I based my characterization on.”
Mirren’s Tennison became the progenitor of graphically realistic TV police women who prowled the gritty underworld of crime. Uncompromising shows like “Vera,” “Criminal Minds,” “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” “Law & Order”( in its various incarnations), “The Fall,” “Dexter,” “The Killing,” “The Closer,” “No Offence,” “Broadchurch” saw these cops in the trenches and often in command.
The latest to join the force is British actress Keeley Hawes, who’s played a police officer four times. In her newest assignment she portrays real-life Detective Chief Inspector Caroline Goode in BritBox’s series, “Honour,” which is streaming now.
Armed with a rumpled trench coat and an unattractive hairdo, Hawes sets out to unearth the killer of young Banaz Mahmod, an Iraqi-Kurdish woman who was murdered by her family when she became involved in a relationship they considered inappropriate.
“I think the police women that I’ve played – certainly here in the U.K. – have been high profile,” remarks Hawes. “Possibly those roles have stood out, but I'm always very pleased when I'm a police officer because their stories are always so interesting. I didn’t know anything about honor- based violence killing when I read the script. It was a real education for me to learn about that and to learn about the work that this incredible, tenacious woman has done on this case, and the impact she had and continues to have,” she says.
Hawes, who is married to actor Matthew Macfadyen and is the mother of three children, thinks her job as an actor marks a continuation of childhood pretending.
“We get to do that make-believe every day and we have the great luxury of being provided with all the props and the sets and the makeup and the costumes to make that make-believe world very accessible and real and there’s no greater fun than doing that.”