Former Gate City Charter Academy teacher sentenced to prison for distributing child pornography

GREENSBORO — A former Gate City Charter Academy teacher from Greensboro was sentenced to 188 months in prison on Thursday for distributing child pornography in 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release.

Christian Dean Hall, 35, was indicted in October on one count of distribution and attempted distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of images containing child pornography. In December, he pleaded guilty to an additional count of distribution of child pornography, the DOJ said.

In April 2020, an undercover member of law enforcement on the messaging app Kik witnessed Hall sending graphic messages in a group chat. The undercover law enforcement member reached out to Hall and asked if he had any child pornography in his collection. Hall responded by sending multiple videos containing child pornography, the DOJ said.

Investigators learned Hall's name, email, address and that he was a visual arts teacher at Gate City Charter Academy in Greensboro.

Agents searched Hall's Greensboro home and found hundreds of photos and videos containing child pornography on multiple accounts and devices. Hall initially denied having a conversation with the undercover law enforcement member, but later admitted to sharing the graphic content, the DOJ said.

Hall's conviction stems from Project Safe Neighborhood, a nationwide initiative by the DOJ to combat online child sexual exploitation and abuse.