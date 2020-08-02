Gabe Caple, a 2020 McMichael graduate, was recognized as the Gildan Award Scholar Athlete of the Year on Thursday morning at the high school. Shown from left are McMichael Principal Jon Williams, Rockingham County School Superintendent Rodney Shotwell, Penny Cable, Gabe Cable, June Anderson and Gildan Activewear, Inc. representative Orlando Poteat. Shown second row from left are RCS Athletic Director Jonathon Craig, McMichael Athletic Director Thomas Horton and Rockingham County Board of Education Chair Paula Rakestraw.