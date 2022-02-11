Meet Freckles! This cockatiel is learning to trust humans since he was never handled by humans prior to coming to... View on PetFinder
Freckles
The National Weather Service is warning Triad residents could see a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain and snow Monday
An elevated cold front moving across the border of the Carolinas early Monday morning will produce the wintry mix of weather, the weather service said.
UPDATE (10:30 a.m. Monday) — Greensboro police have announced that all lanes of I-40 and I-73 are now open.
WATCH NOW: A&T foundation plans new development near campus, the latest project looking to build up east Greensboro
Apartments, shops, offices and parking are all part of the N.C. A&T Real Estate Foundation's plans for property it bought in July on the southeast corner of E. Market Street and Benbow Road near the university.
A five-bedroom home on the Outer Banks has collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Park Service.
Once the city's highest ranking Black police officer who hoped to one day be chief, Hinson died this week from an undisclosed illness.
Car fleeing troopers crashes head-on into another vehicle on W. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro, Highway Patrol says
Anthony Bunthone Meas, 26, and a passenger in his 2012 Honda Accord were seriously injured in the crash about 10:25 a.m. Saturday, the patrol said in a news release. The driver of the other vehicle was also injured. They were all taken to Wesley Long Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
A few of the seminal moments and notable people who helped weave the area’s social fabric.
The developer has landed a coveted spot in the Le Mans 24-hour road race in France.
Dear Annie: Two years ago, I lost my husband to terminal cancer after 30 years of marriage. I kept him at home during his final days with the …
"We're proud to make our community a better place and appreciate the organizations working tirelessly to keep pets and people together," said Will Steiner, factory manager at the new Purina factory in Eden.