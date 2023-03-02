FREE AND FUN: Whether you love derby racing or have no idea what it is, the High Point Museum invites you to watch Cub Scouts test out their cars in a Pinewood Derby before the big race in a couple of weeks. Oh, and there's a museum exhibit to help you get better acquainted with the sport. Races are from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday; museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
