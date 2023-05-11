FREE FLICK: A free movie series will kick off around 8:30 p.m. Friday with a screening of the 1985 kids classic, “The Goonies,” on the grounds of MUSE Winston-Salem, 226 S. Liberty St. Throughout the summer, MUSE and a/perture cinema will screen classic movies from the ‘70s and ‘80s. There will be a food truck and beer for sale. Bring a lawn chair.