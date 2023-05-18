FREE FLICK: In celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Winston-Salem’s Recreation and Parks Department, will show “Crazy Rich Asians” tonight, 7 p.m., at the Old Town Neighborhood Center, 4550 Shattalon Drive. There is no charge. Snacks and drinks will be for sale. A romantic comedy released in 2018, the movie is rated PG-13.
