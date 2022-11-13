Free laptops, digital equity come to Charlotte families

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Tina Day remembers a time back in college when she didn’t own a laptop because she simply couldn’t afford one.

Years later, money is still tight for Day and her neighbors at Evoke Living at Westerly Hills, an affordable housing complex in west Charlotte.

It’s challenging enough to make ends meet. But with most public services or access to jobs only available online, having connectivity and a laptop is something she, nor most people can afford to be without.

It’s why four Charlotte-based organizations came to Evoke Living recently for the start of a three-year effort to bring more digital access and improve equity by giving away hundreds of laptops to families in affordable housing communities.

Leading the public and private collaboration is E2D, a nonprofit that refurbishes laptops for families with a goal to bridge the digital gap. Joining their effort is The Center for Digital Equity at Queens University of Charlotte, Local Initiative Support Corporation (LISC) a community development organization, and investment firm Barings, which is funding the program.

“I think what they’re doing is beautiful in providing laptops,” Day, 42, said. “It provides for people who can’t afford it.”

With an overall goal to deliver more than 1, 600 laptops to additional affordable housing sites, some 150 laptops were given out to families at Evoke. Residents also were signed up with the state’s affordable connectivity program, computer classes and connected with digital navigators.

“We know that families that are not connected are not going to be successful in 2022 Charlotte,” Pat Millen, executive director with E2D, said. According to Digital Charlotte, as many as 55,000 households in Mecklenburg County still don’t have access to fast internet. This digital divide is a barrier for families today, Millen said.

Through high speed internet families are able to stay connected, people can access online banking, and students are able to learn virtually.

“It’s more than just about a tool that makes jobs and schooling possible,” Millen said. “It’s a tool that makes everything possible.”

Gov. Roy Cooper has said as many as 1.2 million North Carolinians are lacking broadband or are without digital access. He made his remarks at Microsoft Charlotte’s offices to highlight statewide programs being developed to bring greater digital equity.

The Office of Digital Equity and Literacy opened earlier this year to manage digital inclusion programs funded with federal dollars. In September, the office launched the digital equity grant program and will use $24 million in American Rescue Plan funds. This could help to increase broadband across the state, he said.

The effort comes as part of Cooper’s plan to give 95% of North Carolina households access to high-speed internet. Telemedicine, remote work, and virtual learning were aspects of the pandemic that showed the importance of access to a high-speed internet, he said.

“We have to look at this in a holistic way when we talk about connecting,” he said.

Bruce Clark, executive director with the Center for Digital Equity, attended Cooper’s press conference and appreciated having a dedicated office to help bring broadband and digital access to many in need.

“The fact that there’s that kind of attention and focus around it is really critical,” Clark said. Coordinated efforts like what’s being done in Mecklenburg County with the laptop giveaway are also equally important to address these challenges, Clark said. Those directly affected by digital inequities need to be centered in solutions.

“We need to center, value and uplift their experience because the solutions to solve this are right here in our community,” he said.

‘WE ALL NEED A COMPUTER’

Ralphine Caldwell, executive director at LISC Charlotte, which manages the Charlotte Housing Opportunity Investment Fund, said her organization was excited to see the resources brought to communities in need and to those her organization invests in. Caldwell said there’s a detrimental effect on families who lack fast internet access or laptops. Ensuring families were able to stay connected digitally was just as important as providing safe spaces for them today.

“We want our families to be able to connect to their own families, to be able to apply for jobs, or take classes online,” Caldwell said.

Barings donated $250,000 to support the giveaway, a company spokesperson told the Charlotte Observer. Elizabeth Cooper, head of social impact, added that brainstorming with partners to find ways to help the community amplified this effort. Symone Littlejohn, a resident at Evoke Living, said it was great to see an event that brought out the community and provided a needed resource. This is Littlejohn’s first laptop. She plans to use it for family Christmas shopping.

“This is important because technology runs everything,” she said. “We all need a computer.”

Littlejohn added, there are a lot of single parents who need the help and having the event in the heart of the neighborhood made it accessible to everyone.

“If you go to computer class you can possibly get a job,” Littlejohn said. “It’s definitely helpful because the world is (run) by technology.”