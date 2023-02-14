FREE STUFF: The Winston-Salem Symphony will present its annual free "Concert for Community" on Saturday, 3 p.m., at Wait Chapel on the campus of Wake Forest University. The concert will feature a large orchestra led by Youth Symphony members paired with their professional counterparts in the Winston-Salem Symphony. It will begin with the world premiere of a new work by a local young composer.
FREE STUFF
Related to this story
Most Popular
Students following Guilford County Schools' traditional calendar will have more school days the next academic year and in 2024-25 and 2025-26.
Seven Dudley High School football players signed their letters of intent on Wednesday, including the school’s all-time sacks leader, another s…
The Kansas City Chiefs welcomed two new fans to the world on Super Bowl Sunday with a third apparently on the way.
Investigators have seized a lighter, a gas can, a stove and two cellphones from the charred remains of the home, search warrants show.
Tarheels really love their dogs.