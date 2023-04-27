FREE STUFF: Reynolda House Museum of American Art will have a free Community Day on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in Winston-Salem. Performances and programming will be inspired by the spring exhibition, “Stephen Towns: Declaration & Resistance,” with music provided by Big Bang Boom and Carolina Music Ways. People will have free access to Reynolda House, and they can also stroll through Reynolda Gardens and enjoy the extended grounds. Advance registration is encouraged but not required. Register at reynolda.org/community.