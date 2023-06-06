FREE STUFF: The Salem Band, the oldest, continuous mixed-wind ensemble in the nation, will have a free concert on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Salem Square in Old Salem. The repertoire will include songs from Count Basie, Judy Garland and Johnny Mercer. The Salem Band Brass Quintet will have pre-concert music at 6:45 p.m. Food vendors will be on site. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.
