FREEDOM DAY: Juneteenth, a day set aside to mark the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans, will be celebrated on Saturday from 1 to 8 p.m., at Innovation Quarter. Music will include the Renaissance Choir, the Macedonia S.D. Johnson Celestial Mass Choir, Phase Band and an Aretha Meets Earth, Wind & Fire tribute band. There also will be line dancing, a yoga demonstration, food trucks and vendors.
Freedom Day
